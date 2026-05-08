Nigel Farage’s Reform UK Secures Landmark Victory in British Local Elections, Dealing Major Blow to Labour

British voters have delivered a resounding win to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in local council elections, marking a dramatic shift in political support away from Labour. The results have intensified calls for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation, while Farage celebrates a historic mandate for his policies. The election also signals a broader realignment in British politics, with Labour facing potential losses in Wales and Scotland.

British voters have delivered a decisive victory to populist leader Nigel Farage in local council elections, signaling strong support for his hardline stance on migration and welfare cuts as a means to revitalize the nation’s economy.

The results marked a significant rejection of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, which has been in power for less than two years, raising questions about his leadership and sparking internal debates within the party about whether to replace him. Despite mounting pressure, Starmer has refused to resign, insisting that he remains committed to transforming the country. I am not going to walk away, he declared, acknowledging public frustration but reaffirming his determination to drive change. People are still frustrated.

Their lives aren’t changing fast enough. We haven’t offered enough hope or optimism for the future, he admitted. I was elected to change this country – tough days like this don’t weaken my determination to do that. They strengthen it.

Farage, meanwhile, celebrated the outcome as a historic shift in British politics, interpreting the results as a mandate for his policies and a call to remove Starmer from office. Although the next general election is not scheduled until 2029, Labour’s substantial losses could embolden opponents to push for an earlier vote. Farage’s campaign, centered on the slogan get Starmer out, resonated with voters disillusioned by the country’s direction, as he declared Britain is broken and in need of radical reform.

Polls had already indicated Reform UK’s growing influence, but the election confirmed its transition from a protest movement to a viable governing force. The results also highlighted the existential threat facing Britain’s two major parties—Labour and the Conservatives—as voters increasingly turn to alternatives. The election outcomes are expected to have far-reaching consequences, including Labour’s potential loss of power in the Welsh assembly, the Senedd, where Plaid Cymru is poised to take over after decades of Labour dominance.

In Scotland, the Scottish National Party is likely to solidify its rule following Labour’s decline in the Holyrood parliament. Early results from the local elections, which determine over 5,000 council seats, showed Labour retaining only about half the positions it held previously. Political analyst John Curtice noted that Reform UK was winning roughly a third of the declared seats, a substantial gain that could see Labour lose over 1,200 seats by the end of counting.

While the Greens also capitalized on voter dissatisfaction, their increased support—rising from 10% to 18%—did not translate into as many council seats as Reform UK due to the first-past-the-post electoral system. Voting concluded at 10pm on Thursday, with counting beginning immediately in England and continuing through the night, while Wales and Scotland started their counts the following morning. A clear picture of the results may take another full day to emerge.

One notable shift saw Labour lose control of Newcastle-under-Lyme in northern England, where Reform UK secured a majority with 27 of the 44 seats. In Southampton, Labour also lost its majority, though it remains the largest bloc due to the staggered voting system. Starmer’s internal critics have been vocal in their opposition, with reports suggesting Energy Secretary Ed Miliband urged him to prepare a transition plan.

Potential successors, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, are already being discussed





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