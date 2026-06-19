Nigel Farage Urges Restore Voters to Back Reform After Disappointing Byelection Result

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calls Andy Burnham's byelection win 'emphatic' and appeals to voters of the far-right Restore party after Reform came second in Makerfield, failing to meet expectations.

Nigel Farage has urged voters who backed the far-right Restore party in the Makerfield byelection to switch their support to Reform UK, after what he described as a disappointing night for his party.

Speaking in a video message posted on X, the Reform UK leader acknowledged that Andy Burnham, the Labour candidate and Greater Manchester mayor, had secured a dramatic and emphatic win. Burnham's victory was never in doubt, but Reform had hoped to make a stronger showing, particularly after its strong performance in last month's local elections, where it won almost all the council seats around Wigan.

However, Reform's candidate, local plumber Mark Kenyon, finished more than 9,000 votes behind Burnham, securing only 15,696 votes against a target of 18,000. Reform's vote share of 35.5% was 2.7 percentage points higher than Kenyon achieved in the 2024 general election, but the party was overshadowed not only by Labour but also by Restore, the far-right party founded by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, which took nearly 7% of the vote.

Farage directly appealed to Restore supporters, asking them to consider what they wanted and urging them to think again, as Reform is the main challenger party to the left in the country. He ended his message on a somber note, saying it was a disappointing morning but that the party would keep going. The campaign in Makerfield was marked by controversy, with Kenyon facing persistent questions about sexist comments and other social media posts.

Campaigners noted that female voters in particular appeared put off by these controversies, which may have cost Reform support. Farage also expressed concern about losing votes to Restore, whose openly racist rhetoric and calls for mass deportations have pushed Reform to adopt a more hard-right and nativist stance in recent weeks. This shift has been evident in Reform's increasingly tough migration policy, which now targets EU nationals with settled status, including those who have lived in the UK for decades.

The influence of Restore, a predominantly online phenomenon amplified by Elon Musk, has led Farage to steer Reform further to the right, as seen in his response to the case of Henry Nowak, a student who was handcuffed by police as he lay dying after a stabbing. Farage used the incident to attack the police and the government, further stoking anti-immigrant sentiment.

Despite the defeat, the Reform MP Richard Tice played down expectations, noting that Burnham had won a safe Labour seat and that Reform were always the underdogs. However, the result underscores the growing fragmentation of the right-wing vote in the UK, with Reform and Restore appealing to similar constituencies.

Burnham's victory, which he described as a vote against the politics of division, has strengthened his position within Labour, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer signaling that he would offer him a cabinet job. The outcome also highlights the challenges facing Reform as it seeks to build on its local election success and challenge Labour in its heartlands.

Farage's appeal to Restore voters may be a recognition that splitting the right-wing vote could undermine Reform's ambitions, but it remains to be seen whether such overtures will be successful, given the deep ideological differences between the two parties. The Makerfield byelection has thus provided a clear snapshot of the current political landscape, where Labour can still win comfortably in its traditional strongholds, but faces a persistent challenge from a resurgent right wing





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