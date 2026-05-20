Nikhil Autar, a remarkable Australian, leaves a legacy of compassion, kindness, and helping others

Nikhil Autar, a doctor, cancer survivor, and writer, achieved numerous feats in his life despite significant challenges. He created the phone app Knia (Know In Advance) Maps to improve accessibility for people living with disabilities and founded the social enterprise Bheem Health. Autar raised almost $500,000 for pressure sore and medical device research. Former Australian of the Year Professor Richard Scolyer and his wife Dr Katie Nicoll are among hundreds of people paying tribute to Autar. Autar's determination, courage, humility, and sense of humor shone brightly. Get your breaking news and exclusive stories first by following us across all platforms.

The doctor, cancer survivor and writer, Nikhil Autar , achieved numerous feats in his life despite significant challenges. He graduated from medicine at Western Sydney University and was named the NSW Young Australian of the Year for 2024.

Autar also created the phone app Knia (Know In Advance) Maps to improve accessibility for people living with disabilities. He founded the social enterprise Bheem Health, which provides low-cost medical devices to sick and vulnerable people. Autar raised almost $500,000 for pressure sore and medical device research. Former Australian of the Year Professor Richard Scolyer and his wife Dr Katie Nicoll are among hundreds of people paying tribute to Autar.

Autar's determination, courage, humility, and sense of humor shone brightly. Get your breaking news and exclusive stories first by following us across all platforms





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Nikhil Autar Australian Of The Year Western Sydney University Knia (Know In Advance) Maps Bheem Health Pressure Sore Research Sense Of Humor

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