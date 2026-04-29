Nikita Tszyu Faces Toughest Test Yet Against Undefeated Oscar Diaz

Australian boxing sensation Nikita Tszyu returns to the ring to defend his title against Spain's undefeated Oscar Diaz in Newcastle next Wednesday. This fight is expected to be Tszyu's most significant challenge to date, with Diaz aiming to upset the rising star on his home turf.

Nikita Tszyu , the rising star of Australian boxing, is set to return to the ring next Wednesday night in Newcastle for what promises to be his most challenging fight to date.

He will be facing the undefeated Spanish boxer, Oscar Diaz, in a bout for the WBO International Super Welterweight Title. This highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6th, starting at 7pm AEST, and is expected to be a thrilling display of skill and determination. Tszyu, known for his aggressive, come-forward fighting style, will be tested against Diaz, a more technically sound and calculated opponent.

While Tszyu boasts significant power and a growing reputation, Diaz brings a perfect 16-0 professional record and a steely resolve to upset the Australian favorite in his home country. The fight represents a crucial step in Tszyu’s career as he continues his ascent in the super welterweight division, aiming to establish himself as a dominant force in the sport. Oscar Diaz has made his intentions abundantly clear – he isn’t simply traveling to Australia to participate; he’s coming to conquer.

He has openly expressed his desire to not only defeat Tszyu in front of a home crowd but to use this victory as a launchpad for further success, even calling out Tszyu’s brother, Tim Tszyu. Diaz emphasizes his adaptability as a boxer, stating his ability to adjust his strategy based on his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.

He acknowledges the physical challenge Tszyu will present, anticipating a tough and grueling fight, but remains confident in his ability to find a path to victory. Diaz’s pre-fight antics, including a social media post featuring a throat-slitting gesture directed at Tszyu, demonstrate his unwavering confidence and willingness to engage in psychological warfare. He views the fight not as a mismatch, but as a legitimate opportunity to prove his worth against a prominent member of the renowned Tszyu boxing family.

He dismisses any notion of being an underdog, asserting that he is there to win and make a statement. The Spaniard’s mentality and preparation suggest he is taking this fight extremely seriously, viewing it as a pivotal moment in his own career. Beyond the main event, the No Limit card features several other exciting matchups.

Australian rising star Callum Peters will face off against the tough American middleweight Joeshon James in the co-main event, promising a clash of styles and a battle of attrition. Kirra Ruston, known for her exciting and aggressive fighting style, will also be in action against Berkay Varol, adding another layer of intrigue to the event. The undercard also includes a super middleweight bout between Jack Bowen and Tonga Tongotongo.

Nikita Tszyu is currently the overwhelming favorite with betting odds around $1.16, reflecting the expectations surrounding his performance. However, Oscar Diaz’s undefeated record and confident demeanor suggest he is a dangerous opponent who should not be underestimated. The fight is more than just a contest between two skilled boxers; it’s a clash of styles, a battle of wills, and a potential turning point in both fighters’ careers.

Fans can expect a night of intense action and compelling drama as Nikita Tszyu and Oscar Diaz step into the ring to settle their rivalry





FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nikita Tszyu Oscar Diaz Boxing WBO International Super Welterweight Title Newcastle Callum Peters Kirra Ruston No Limit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glenn Rushton Offers Assistance to Tim Tszyu for Spence FightGlenn Rushton, trainer of Jeff Horn, has offered to help Tim Tszyu prepare for his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jnr, including providing a sparring partner in Andrew Hunt. The news comes as Tszyu works with a new coaching team led by Jeff Fenech. Andrew Hunt is also preparing for his own fight this week.

Read more »

Injury-cursed Brisbane star Oscar Allen facing another lengthy stint on the sidelines7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Tszyu Resolves Legal Dispute, Announces New Coach FenechTim Tszyu has settled a potential $1 million legal battle with former manager Glen Jennings and appointed boxing legend Jeff Fenech as his new trainer, allowing him to fully focus on upcoming fights including a bout with Oscar Diaz and preparations for Spence.

Read more »

Lions star Oscar Allen sidelined for 12-14 weeks with foot injuryThe Lions' win over the Crows on Sunday has come at a price, with one of their key off-season signings rule out for much of the season.

Read more »

Laura Dern Joins The White Lotus Season 4 Cast as Helena Bonham Carter's ReplacementOscar winner Laura Dern has been cast in The White Lotus season 4 after Helena Bonham Carter's role was rewritten. Dern, a longtime collaborator of creator Mike White, will play a central character in the Cannes-set season, expected to air in 2027. The change comes after Bonham Carter's character reportedly did not align with the show's direction during filming.

Read more »

Laura Dern joins The White Lotus after Helena Bonham Carter’s shock exitThe Oscar winner is a last-minute addition to the season four cast and will play a new character developed for her by longtime collaborator and series creator Mike White.

Read more »