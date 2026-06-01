Nina Kennedy Returns with Victory at Rabat Diamond League After 18-Month Hiatus

Olympic champion Nina Kennedy won the women's pole vault at the Rabat Diamond League with a season's best of 4.80m in her return after 18 months recovering from leg injuries. Australia's Eleanor Patterson placed second in the high jump after a grueling travel schedule.

Olympic gold medalist Nina Kennedy made a triumphant return to the Diamond League stage, securing a commanding victory in the women's pole vault event held in Rabat , Morocco .

The Australian athlete, who hails from Western Australia, achieved a season's best clearance of 4.80 meters to claim the top spot on the podium. This marks her first appearance in the elite Diamond League circuit in 18 months, a period during which she stepped away from competition to focus on rehabilitation from persistent leg injuries.

Her journey back has been methodical, and this win in Rabat signifies not just a return to form but a clear statement of intent for the remainder of the season and the upcoming major championships. Kennedy's path to this victory was not a sudden jump back into the deep end. She wisely managed her comeback, using earlier domestic competitions as stepping stones to regain her competitive rhythm and confidence.

Prior to the Rabat meet, she had already enjoyed a successful start to her year, winning at the Maurie Plant Meet in March and then capturing the national championship title just last month. These results were crucial in rebuilding her strength and technique without the immediate pressure of the world stage. The 4.80m clearance in Rabat, therefore, was the culmination of steady progress, proving that her training regimen had successfully bridged the gap between domestic success and international competitiveness.

The psychological aspect of her return was a prominent theme in her post-competition comments. Kennedy openly admitted that her competitors might not have anticipated such a strong performance from an athlete returning after a long layoff.

"I think the girls weren't expecting me to come out and perform the way I did, but I've been training really hard, so I'm really happy with how I went tonight," she stated. Her year away, while physically restorative, also brought its own challenges. She described the experience of watching the 2023 World Championships from home as "quite tough," a feeling that ultimately fueled her hunger to return.

The process of readjusting to the constant travel and the specific routines of a major meet required a period of relearning, but she expressed genuine relief and happiness at being back on the international circuit.

"Sometimes travelling back and forth month on end, it can get really tiring, so it was kind of nice to have a year at home... I haven't flown in a while, so I had to relearn all of that and my comp routine, but I'm really glad I'm back.

" While Kennedy's story dominated the headlines, another Australian athlete also delivered a notable performance in Rabat. Victoria's Eleanor Patterson, a Commonwealth Games champion and former world indoor gold medalist, finished a credible second in the high jump. She cleared 1.94 meters, a solid mark that showcased her own consistent talent.

However, Patterson's post-event interview revealed a complex mix of satisfaction and frustration. She acknowledged the privilege of standing on the podium but also felt she had more potential untapped. The primary factor she cited was exhaustive travel.

"I'm satisfied but not satisfied at the same time," Patterson explained. Her journey to Morocco was arduous, involving a recent competition in Xiamen, China, a quick return to Australia to sort out visa documentation for an upcoming meet in Italy, a mere two-day stopover, and then a grueling 24-hour flight to Morocco.

"I have a lot of flying in my legs," she remarked, suggesting that her performance, while still silver-medal worthy, was likely not a true reflection of her current physical peak. Both athletes' narratives highlight the relentless travel schedule and physical demands of the modern international athletics circuit and the meticulous management required to peak at the right moments





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Nina Kennedy Pole Vault Diamond League Rabat Morocco Season's Best Injury Return Eleanor Patterson High Jump Australia Athletics Track And Field

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