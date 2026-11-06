Good Food editor Andrea McGinniss leaves after nine years and ranks nine viral recipes

Andrea McGinniss, digital editor at Good Food, is leaving after nine years. She ranks nine recipes that stood out, from zucchini slice to Helen Goh's orange cake.

Andrea McGinniss, digital editor at Good Food, is leaving after nine years. She shared a final ranking of nine recipes that almost broke the internet.

The list is based on her personal taste, not analytics. She called herself a stats nerd who devours click rates, time engaged and conversions. McGinniss said the decision to leave brought bittersweet emotions. She has helped bring thousands of recipes, stories and social posts to life.

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She is now moving on in search of new adventures. She said it is time to log out, say goodbye and find a new nerdy obsession. Before leaving, she took one last deep dive into the analytics. She identified the sometimes unlikely recipes that really stood out during her Good Food days.

McGinniss Ranks Her Favourite Recipes

She then ranked them by her own personal taste, just for the craic. The recipes span 2020 to 2025 and include savoury dishes and sweet treats. At number nine is Adam Liaw's marry me chicken. McGinniss said she has nothing against chicken one-pots in creamy, tomatoey sauces.

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But anything that claims, even in jest, to make someone fall to their knees and propose is terrifying to this commitment-phobe. She admitted she tried it and it is very delicious, and she is still not married. Zucchini slice was the most popular recipe of 2025 by some margin. McGinniss asked whether it was the budget-friendly ingredients, the versatility for picnics and lunchboxes, or the nostalgia.

She said all of the above. The addition of bacon bits saves it from ninth spot. An Adam Liaw pasta bake was always going to do well. McGinniss said stroganoff is an enduringly and bafflingly popular search term.

The bake pleases everyone, especially vegetarians, and has a good slug of nostalgia. Its golden appearance, generous cheese-to-pasta ratio and scattering of greenage make it a perfect midweek recipe. RecipeTin Eats' Christmas tree pavlova from 2020 was a delightful festive dessert. It reminded people that Christmas can be fun, even during the COVID-19 era.

Festive Desserts and Simple Suppers

It has lashings of sweetened cream and raspberry coulis layered between shards of chewy meringue. McGinniss said it has undeniable Insta grid appeal and it sleighs. A Simple Suppers recipe was a huge hit as soon as it was shared. McGinniss said it is the kind of recipe you always want on hand for I do not know what to cook moments.

It works for simple dinners with friends and midweek meal emergencies. It has just a handful of ingredients, bags of flavour and chicken. She called it a guaranteed winner. Cheesy potato gem patatas bravas from 2020 is a wicked pot of pleasure.

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It is still extremely popular years after its debut. Creator Katrina Meynink said she wanted to be transported to a random dive bar in Madrid, drinking too much and smashing plates of patatas bravas. She called it the quarantine equivalent, using potato gems and too much cheese. Meynink said it is so bad it is good.

Pandemic Hits and Satay Curry

McGinniss hard agreed. She noted that unlike that other viral pandemic hit, Tiger King, which was just so bad it is bad. When the Good Food website relaunched in 2023, the team wanted a recipe everybody needed to try immediately. Step up to the plate, RecipeTin Eats, with a 20-minute chicken satay curry of creamy, peanutty dreams.

A commenter named Victor said it was stunning. Nagi said the best thing about Thai chicken satay skewers is the peanut sauce. She said it took her too long to create a Thai chicken satay swimming in peanut sauce. McGinniss said to grab a snorkel and get stuck in.

Helen Goh's orange cake from 2022 was her most popular recipe that year. Goh described the cake as perfect and finally shared the recipe after years of keeping it a closely guarded secret. It converted even doubters. A commenter named Back in my day admitted they are not normally a fan of orange cake but it changed their mind.

Orange Cake and Potato Rosti

McGinniss called it citrusy good and a sweet success among a sea of brown yet beautiful savoury dishes. A three-ingredient potato rosti, or one ingredient if you do not count staples salt and butter, is also one of the most popular of all time. It is cooked entirely in one pan on the stove. Adam Liaw reckons it is the perfect accompaniment to roast chicken.

McGinniss reckons there are not many things better in life than a buttery potato dish. She blamed her Irish genes again. McGinniss ended by saying she is off to Galway for a great Guinness or 10 and a boatload of rock oysters. She thanked Good Food fans and said it has been truly great.