A nine-year-old girl from Western Australia was fatally shot by police in Pakistan after her family's rental car was mistaken for a vehicle involved in a robbery. The incident also left her brother and father injured. Authorities and community leaders express shock and mourning while investigations continue.

A nine-year-old girl originating from Western Australia lost her life after being shot by police in Pakistan . The child, identified in media reports as Hania Ahmed, was traveling with her immediate family when the incident occurred.

According to the Pakistani Association of Western Australia, local law enforcement opened fire on the family's rental vehicle in the city of Chakwal, located in the Punjab province, late on a Wednesday night. The family, residents of the Perth suburb of Kewdale, was apparently mistaken for armed robbers that police were actively pursuing. The tragic outcome resulted in the death of the nine-year-old.

Her eleven-year-old brother and father also sustained gunshot wounds in the same occurrence, while her mother escaped physical injury. Asim Chaudray, general secretary of the Pakistani Association WA, expressed that the news was profoundly shocking and that the local community was plunged into mourning. He specifically noted the particular tragedy of a child's death. The brother is reported to remain hospitalized for treatment, whereas the father has been discharged after receiving medical care.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that consular assistance is being provided to the affected family. The department issued a statement conveying deepest condolences, while also citing privacy obligations that prevent further public comment. Western Australian Attorney General Tony Buti indicated that he formed the belief the incident was unequivocally a case of mistaken identity.

He communicated with the patron of the Pakistani Association of WA, Abdullah Khan, to convey the state government's condolences and support. The Attorney General publicly stated the government's position that this was a tragic case of mistaken identity and affirmed that the Western Australian government stands with the Pakistani community and the bereaved family, offering whatever support possible.

The incident remains under investigation, but initial information points to a catastrophic error by pursuing officers who failed to correctly identify the targets. The family, who were likely simply traveling as tourists or visiting relatives, became victims of a violent misunderstanding that has left a community both in Australia and Pakistan grieving. Authorities in Pakistan have been notified, and diplomatic channels are engaged due to the involvement of Australian citizens.

This event underscores the profound dangers of overzealous or poorly coordinated police actions and the devastating consequences that can stem from a moment of misidentification. The community in Perth, with a significant Pakistani diaspora, is rallying to support the family members who have returned or are dealing with the aftermath. The psychological impact on the surviving mother and brother, who witnessed the shooting and the death of a young sister, is immeasurable.

The broader conversation about police protocols, especially in high-pressure situations like pursuing suspected criminals, has been reignited by this fatal error. The WA government's pledge of support includes potential assistance with repatriation of remains and ongoing counseling. Diplomatic efforts are focused on ensuring a transparent investigation on the Pakistani side and clarifying the exact sequence of events that led to the shooting. The family's planned trip, meant for family bonding or cultural connection, has ended in unspeakable tragedy.

The incident has also drawn attention to the safety of travelers in regions where police encounters can be volatile. For a community already bonded by shared heritage, this loss cuts deeply. The fact that the father and brother were also shot complicates the narrative, as it suggests a prolonged or repeated discharge of weapons rather than a single warning shot.

The location, Chakwal, is not typically a high-crime zone that would justify such an aggressive response to a vehicle matching a description. This fuels the argument that a series of procedural failures occurred. The Pakistani Association of WA serves as a crucial liaison for the community and is at the forefront of coordinating the response. Their role involves not just emotional support but practical aid in dealing with foreign legal and medical systems.

The Australian government, while constrained by privacy rules, is monitoring the situation closely. The incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly an ordinary situation can turn fatal due to law enforcement action based on faulty information. The loss of a child, a nine-year-old with her whole life ahead, is a blow that is hard to quantify. It is a failure that transcends national borders and requires accountability.

The community's call for answers is matched by the government's call for thorough investigation. The words from the Attorney General that the WA government 'are with them' are meant to provide solace, but the family's grief is personal and enduring. The brother, also a victim, will carry physical and emotional scars. The mother has lost a daughter and seen her husband and other child wounded.

This is a multidimensional tragedy with ripple effects. As details emerge, pressure will mount on Pakistani authorities to explain the training and decision-making of the officers involved. The mistaken identity, while perhaps understandable in the confusion of a chase, does not explain the use of lethal force on a vehicle that may not have displayed hostile action.

The narrative will evolve, but the core facts remain: an innocent child is dead, her family shot, and a community seeks answers and justice. The incident will be a point of reference for diplomatic relations and for community advocacy on safety abroad. The Pakistani Association of WA's statement about shock and mourning captures the collective sentiment.

Such events test the resilience of diaspora communities who often have strong ties to their countries of origin but also rely on their host nation's protection when abroad. The Australian consular service's involvement is standard procedure, but its effectiveness in navigating foreign systems is often crucial for families in distress. The spokesperson's careful wording reflects the delicate balance between transparency and privacy. The Attorney General's comments are more political, aimed at reassuring a constituency.

The underlying need is for truth and for measures that prevent recurrence. In the final analysis, the rewritten text must capture the essential facts: who, what, where, when, and the initial why. It must convey the gravity without sensationalism, report the statements from authorities and community leaders, and hint at the broader implications. The length requirement ensures we can explore these angles and craft a narrative suitable for a comprehensive news report.

We will maintain a factual tone, attribute claims properly, and avoid editorializing. The story is sensitive, involving death of a child, so phrasing must be respectful yet clear. We will structure the response to first present the incident, then the reactions, then the context and ongoing implications, ensuring a natural flow across multiple paragraphs. The objective is to produce a self-contained news article based on the supplied brief





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Mistaken Identity Police Shooting Australian Family Pakistan Child Death Chakwal Punjab Consular Assistance Pakistani Association WA Western Australia

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