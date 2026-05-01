Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500ANZ on Sale: A Game-Changer for Australian Kitchens

The Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500ANZ is now available at a discounted price of $299 on Amazon Australia, offering a massive 10.4-liter capacity and versatile cooking functions. With a removable divider for dual-zone cooking and dishwasher-safe components, it’s the perfect upgrade for busy households looking to simplify meal prep.

Cooking dinner used to be a chaotic affair, involving multiple oven trays, unevenly cooked meals, and a mountain of dishes to wash afterward. However, the arrival of air fryer s has revolutionized Australian kitchens, offering a simpler and more efficient way to prepare meals.

Among the most popular models is the Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer Air Fryer AF500ANZ, which is currently on sale at Amazon Australia for $299, down from its original price of $449.99—a 34% discount. With over 200 shoppers purchasing it in the past month and boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, this air fryer is quickly becoming a must-have appliance as winter approaches.

Unlike smaller air fryers that require cooking in batches, the Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer features a massive 10.4-liter MegaZone drawer, capable of feeding eight or more people at once. Whether it’s a whole roast chicken, crispy chips, or a combination of both, this air fryer eliminates the need for multiple rounds of cooking, putting an end to arguments over who gets served first.

What sets the FlexDrawer apart from other air fryers is its removable divider, which allows for flexible cooking options. Without the divider, the entire drawer functions as one large cooking zone, perfect for big meals or entertaining. With the divider in place, it transforms into two independent baskets, each with separate temperature controls and cooking functions. This means you can cook salmon and roast vegetables simultaneously without worrying about one dish burning while the other remains undercooked.

It’s an ideal solution for busy households where time and efficiency are key. The Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer Air Fryer comes equipped with seven cooking functions, including Max Crisp, Air Fry, Air Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Proof, and Bake, making it far more versatile than a standard air fryer.

One of its biggest advantages is speed—Ninja claims it cooks meals up to 40% faster than a traditional oven, a significant benefit during hectic weeknights when everyone is hungry and patience is running thin. Additionally, the non-stick basket, divider, and crisping plates are all dishwasher-safe, saving time on cleanup. Online shoppers have praised the air fryer’s size, noting that it has replaced multiple appliances in their kitchens and drastically reduced cooking time for family meals.

For those still using older, smaller air fryers, the Ninja XXXL FlexDrawer may be the upgrade that finally convinces them to make the switch. With demand for large-capacity kitchen appliances on the rise in Australia, this discounted price of $299 is unlikely to last long





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