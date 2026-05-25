Nismo Expands into Off-Road Space with Plans for New Models

Nissan's high-performance arm is expanding its operations into the off-road space with plans for new models that could take on the likes of Ford's Raptor range. The company is also working on a new body-on-frame platform for the US market that will underpin the next Frontier ute and Pathfinder SUV, as well as a revived Xterra.

Nissan 's high-performance arm, Nismo , is expanding into the off-road space with plans for models that could take on Ford 's Raptor range. Nismo is scheduled to launch the new Y63 Patrol locally later this year, but the company is considering further off-road-focused models, including a plug-in hybrid SUV.

The company is working on a new body-on-frame platform for the US market that will underpin the next Frontier ute and Pathfinder SUV, as well as a revived Xterra. Nismo is looking to partner with local companies, such as Premcar, to open its first Performance Centre in Australia. Nismo is also considering a collaboration with BMW's M division to produce high-performance off-roaders.





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