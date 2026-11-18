Nissan Australia has confirmed the Y63 Patrol details, including a $98,990 starting price and 3700kg towing capacity. The new model replaces the V8 engine with a twin-turbo V6, offering enhanced payload and efficiency.

Nissan Australia has officially confirmed the pricing, specifications, and launch timeline for the new-generation Patrol Y63, which is scheduled to arrive in Australian showrooms in December 2026. This release marks a significant technological shift for the iconic Australian off-roader, as the new model replaces the long-running V8-powered Y62 with a more efficient powertrain and improved structural rigidity. The Japanese automaker has positioned the Y63 as a direct competitor in the large SUV segment, offering enhanced towing capabilities and greater cargo space than its predecessor.

Pricing Strategy and Market Positioning

The starting price for the new Patrol Y63 is set at $98,990 before on-road costs, which is higher than the previous Patrol model but strategically undercuts the LandCruiser 300 Series, which starts at $99,270 plus on-road costs. This price difference amounts to $280 in favor of the Nissan, making it a competitive option for buyers seeking a large, seven or eight-seat SUV. Order books for the vehicle are already open, allowing customers to reserve their units ahead of the first customer deliveries expected next month. This pricing strategy positions the Patrol firmly in the premium segment while maintaining a slight cost advantage over its primary rival, the LandCruiser 300 Series.

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Engine Performance and Fuel Efficiency

The new Y63 Patrol abandons the traditional V8 engine in favor of a 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 that produces 317kW of power and 700Nm of torque. This new powertrain represents a significant increase over the Y62's 5.6-litre V8, which generated 298kW and 560Nm. The 3.5-litre engine is paired with a nine-speed torque-converter automatic transmission across all six model grades. While this output is less powerful than the 341kW/790Nm hybrid option available in the LandCruiser 300 Series, it matches the peak torque of the LandCruiser's 227kW 3.3-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine. Combined fuel consumption is quoted at 12.0L/100km for the entry-level Ti and Ti+ models, and 12.2L/100km for the rest of the lineup, representing an improvement of approximately 15 per cent over the previous V8 model.

Towing, Payload, and Structural Improvements

Nissan has significantly enhanced the utility of the Patrol Y63, with a braked towing rating of 3700kg, which is 200kg higher than both the outgoing Patrol and the V6 turbo-diesel LandCruiser 300 Series. The gross vehicle mass (GVM) has increased to 3550kg for the Ti grade, an increase of 50kg from the previous model. The entry-level Ti offers a payload of 848kg, which is the highest in the Y63 lineup and 48kg more than the LandCruiser 300 Series GX's maximum payload of 800kg. The chassis has been redesigned with a new-generation ladder-frame structure that is claimed to be 40 per cent stiffer, complemented by electric power steering and independent multi-link rear suspension for improved on-road dynamics.

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Interior Space and Cargo Capacity

The Y63 Patrol is longer and wider than the Y62 it replaces, offering increased cabin space despite retaining the same 3075mm wheelbase. Nissan claims the vehicle can comfortably accommodate eight adults, making it one of the few large SUVs to offer eight seats as a standard configuration. Cargo capacity has also seen substantial improvements, with boot space increasing to 577L with all three rows of seats in use. When the third row is stowed, capacity rises to 1594L, an increase of 181L over the previous model. With both the second- and third-row seatbacks folded, the total cargo capacity reaches 2749L, which is 127L more than the outgoing Patrol. However, the fuel tank capacity has been reduced to 89 litres from the outgoing model's 140 litres.

Off-Road Capability and Suspension Technology

Off-road performance varies across the Y63 Patrol range, with ground clearance ranging from 219mm to 272mm depending on the model and mode. The entry-level Ti offers 226mm of clearance, while the off-road-focused Pro-4X provides up to 271mm in off-road mode. The Pro-4X is equipped with adaptive air suspension and boasts a 29.0-degree approach angle, a 25.5-degree departure angle, and a 27.5-degree ramp breakover angle in off-road mode, making it the most capable variant for serious terrain. Higher-grade models like the Ti-L and Ti-L+ feature intelligent electronically controlled dynamic damping as standard. Australia is the first right-hand drive market to receive this new generation of the off-roader, which has been available overseas since 2024.

Warranty, Service, and Global Launch

Nissan Australia has confirmed that the Y63 Patrol comes with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty and one year of roadside assistance. Both components can be extended up to 10 years or 300,000km, whichever occurs first, provided that scheduled servicing is carried out at an authorized Nissan dealer. Additionally, the company offers five years of capped-price servicing at $499 per scheduled service. This comprehensive warranty package is designed to provide long-term security for owners of the new vehicle. The launch in Australia follows the initial release in the Middle East and the United States, where the vehicle is badged as the Armada, solidifying Nissan's commitment to this global platform.