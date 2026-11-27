Nissan Australia confirms the right-hand drive Terrano PHEV import with 300kW output. Discover specs, Dongfeng partnership details, and future model lineup including the N7 sedan.

Nissan Australia has officially confirmed plans to import the new body-on-frame Terrano SUV, marking a significant expansion of its local lineup. The manufacturer will exclusively offer the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle ( PHEV) variant in the domestic market. This strategic decision follows successful evaluations of the Terrano concept vehicle and aligns with current consumer demand for large, capable SUVs. The announcement comes as Nissan Australia seeks to strengthen its position in the competitive utility vehicle sector.

Terrano Physical Dimensions And Platform Architecture

Filings published by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) provide precise measurements for the Terrano platform. The vehicle measures 5098mm in length, 1980mm in width, and 1960mm in height, sitting on a 2850mm wheelbase. These dimensions position it as a substantial contender in the full-size SUV segment, offering significant interior space and cargo capacity.

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When compared to the current generation Nissan Patrol (Y63), the Terrano presents distinct physical differences. It is 227mm shorter and up to 60mm narrower than the Patrol, while being up to 15mm taller. The Terrano features a wheelbase that is 225mm longer than that of the new Patrol. Unlike the Patrol, which offers three rows of seating, the Terrano is configured with only two rows of seating, optimizing interior layout for passenger comfort and luggage volume.

Powertrain Specifications And Technical Performance

The confirmed PHEV powertrain for the Australian market combines a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor. The internal combustion engine generates 150kW of power, while the electric motor produces 57kW of power, resulting in a system peak output of 200kW. This hybrid system is supported by a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack. The combined system delivers total outputs of 300kW and 800Nm of torque, ensuring robust performance for both on-road and off-road scenarios.

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Nissan is also manufacturing the Terrano with conventional petrol and diesel powertrains for other global markets. Weight distribution varies significantly across these powertrain options. The petrol variant is the lightest at 2280kg, followed by the diesel version at 2380kg. The PHEV model carries the highest weight at 2800kg due to the added battery and electric components. Despite the heavier PHEV configuration, the SUV maintains a towing capacity rated up to 2500kg, supporting its utility focus.

Off-Road Capability And Market Positioning

The Terrano is engineered for rugged terrain, featuring an approach angle of 36 degrees and a departure angle of 31 degrees. These figures indicate strong capability for navigating steep inclines and declines without damaging the vehicle's bodywork. Nissan Australia boss Steve Milette stated that the Terrano concept vehicle demonstrated clear demand for a model of this nature. He emphasized that the company seriously needs to look at offering such a vehicle to meet market requirements.

The vehicle is being produced in right-hand drive configuration to suit markets like Australia and Japan. Dongfeng Nissan, the Chinese manufacturing partner, is exploring exports of the right-hand drive PHEV Terrano to Nissan's home market of Japan. This production strategy ensures that the vehicle meets local regulatory standards and consumer preferences for driving on the left side of the road in key export territories.

Future Product Pipeline And Regional Expansion

Beyond the Terrano, Nissan Australia is evaluating several other models from its Chinese partner Dongfeng. The N7 electric sedan, known as the Primera in some export markets, is under consideration for local release. Additionally, the NX8 crossover SUV is being reviewed, which is available with either electric or extended-range electric powertrains. These models represent a diversification of the brand's portfolio beyond traditional internal combustion engines.

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Nissan confirms it is currently conducting product planning and business case evaluations for all these potential imports. While specific technical details such as torque figures, suspension configuration, battery capacity, and electric range remain undisclosed, further specifications will likely emerge closer to the official launch. The company is moving methodically to assess the viability of each model, ensuring that any new additions align with strategic growth objectives and consumer expectations in the Australian automotive landscape.