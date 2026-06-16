Nissan X-Trail ST 2024 Review: Simple, Practical Family SUV Arrives in Australia

The entry-level Nissan X-Trail ST grade proves that a no-frills, affordable family SUV remains a viable option in Australia. With a drive-away price of $41,490, strong practicality, comfortable seating, and a decent tech package, it offers value despite some cost-cutting measures like manual air-conditioning and a basic instrument display. The update brings refreshed styling and equipment tweaks across the range, while the ST focuses on core functionality.

Nissan has launched its updated X-Trail range in Australia, featuring new exterior design elements and revised equipment specifications across the mid-size SUV lineup. This refresh brings subtle yet meaningful changes aimed at keeping the model competitive in a crowded segment.

The entry-level ST grade was recently tested for a week, offering a refreshing perspective as review vehicles often come in top-spec trims. The ST demonstrates that a genuinely simple, affordable SUV remains available in Australia. While it may not have the visual impact or upscale feel of models costing significantly more, it proves to be a practical, comfortable, and likable family hauler with strong pricing credentials.

The focus here is on the petrol-powered X-Trail versions, excluding the AWD e-Power hybrid variants. Potential buyers can take advantage of a promotional drive-away price of $41,490 or a low 1.9 percent finance rate for existing Nissan owners. Inside, the cloth seats are of good quality, with supportive cushioning and manual adjustments that should accommodate most drivers. The absence of heating or ventilation is expected at this level, but comfort remains high.

The plastic steering wheel rim is a daily reminder of the trim level, yet it feels better than anticipated. The dashboard features stitched soft-touch materials, and the doors include padded armrests and soft upper sections. Storage solutions are plentiful: door bottle holders, two front cupholders, a central tray, glovebox, and centre console bin. Some compromises exist, notably narrow sun visors that don't extend, limiting glare protection.

Other overhead features include illuminated vanity mirrors, a sunglasses holder, a driver's grab handle, and a light-coloured headliner that enhances the airy cabin feel. The rear-view mirror is manually dimming, again typical for a base model. Infotainment is handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system is straightforward but basic beyond smartphone mirroring, though Nissan has wisely retained physical shortcut buttons and a volume dial.

The piano-black trim on these controls can reflect sunlight and obscure visibility, which is a minor annoyance. Climate control uses basic manual dials in the same glossy black finish. The driver faces a 7.0-inch digital display nestled between analogue dials, providing adequate information without extravagance. A quirk: activating cruise control forces cycling through screens to maintain speed readout, which could frustrate some.

Rear seating is a standout strength. With the driver's seat set for a 182cm occupant, knee room is generous and foot space under the front seats is ample. The stadium-style rear seating offers a better outward view, a plus for children. Rear amenities include door bottle holders, soft armrests, map pockets, air vents, USB ports, and a flip-down armrest with cupholders.

Independent rear reading lights allow one-sided illumination, a thoughtful touch for night trips. ISOFIX anchors are on the outboard seats, with top-tether points for all three positions; note the middle anchor is in the boot ceiling, which may complicate loading. Boot capacity is 585 litres in the five-seat version, but drops to 465 litres in seven-seat models with the rearmost row folded.

The ST grade lacks the Divide-N-Hide modular cargo system found higher in the range, meaning a fixed-height load floor without adjustable panels. The benefit is a flat loading lip for easier item sliding. Under the floor lies a space-saver spare wheel and extra storage. The cargo area includes tie-down points, a small side compartment, a 12V outlet, and a standard cargo cover.

Surprisingly, there are no shopping bag hooks-a noticeable omission for a family-oriented SUV





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