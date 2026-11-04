Israel election commission finds no fraud, final results certified as Herzog prepares to name Eisenkot

Israel's election commission confirmed the final results of last week's vote, rejecting Benjamin Netanyahu's fraud claims, as the attorney general blocked Shin Bet attempts to interrogate Palestinian-led party politicians.

Israel's election commission on Wednesday confirmed the final results of last week's vote that stripped Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition of its governing majority. The commission rejected claims of mass fraud promoted by the prime minister.

The results were presented to President Isaac Herzog by the chair of the Central Elections Committee, Noam Sohlberg. The Central Elections Committee said in a statement that the review found no evidence of irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or affected its results. Sohlberg said some suspicions were still under investigation but they do not cast doubt on the election as a whole or justify delaying the election results.

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Election Committee Rejects Fraud Claims

Elections committee acting director Dean Livne said the investigation examined every complaint individually and thoroughly but found no evidence to support allegations that the election results were invalid. A separate investigation by the Shin Bet intelligence service into allegations of foreign interference is ongoing, according to a spokesperson for the elections committee.

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The main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, said Netanyahu had launched a pogrom against democracy in attempting to hold on to power by discrediting valid votes and weaponising security forces against parties led by Palestinian citizens. Eisenkot has secured the public support of all of the Jewish Israeli opposition parties.

Hours earlier, Israel's attorney general said she had blocked a demand from the Shin Bet security service to interrogate senior politicians from the Palestinian-led parties because she had not been presented with any evidence of wrongdoing. In a country governed by the rule of law, neither citizens nor elected officials can be interrogated without evidence that justifies doing so, Gali Baharav-Miara said in a statement, after Haaretz reported on the attempt to target four politicians.

Shin Bet Ordered Politician Interrogations

The Shin Bet chief, David Zini, handpicked for the role by Netanyahu, had ordered the interrogations and sought to classify the investigation as a security file, which would have allowed harsher conditions including barring the politicians from having legal counsel. Ahmad Tibi, one of the most prominent and effective Palestinian politicians, was reportedly among those the Shin Bet sought to interrogate.

When the results were handed over, Herzog denounced racist attacks on Palestinian citizens who had turned out to vote at historic rates. I condemn the coarseness and racist expressions that we have heard recently, he said. I hold Arab society in Israel in great respect. I value its contribution to the country in every area of life, and its desire to integrate.

Herzog will play a key role in the formation of the next government by choosing which politician has the first chance to create a coalition. He is expected to name Eisenkot, and the announcement could come as early as Thursday evening. A former leader of the Israeli military who lost his son fighting in Gaza, Eisenkot warned of ongoing attempts to undermine trust in the election results.

Herzog to Name Next Government Leader

He accused Netanyahu of weaponising the security services against domestic opponents in an effort to hold on to power. The employees of the Ministry of Defense, law enforcement and the civil service in Israel are servants of the state, not the king, he said in a statement. Woe to anyone who abuses their authority and role for political considerations.

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Netanyahu presided over a racist campaign targeting Palestinian citizens of Israel, about 20% of the population, and on election day began promoting the unfounded accusations of mass fraud now rejected by election authorities. Arab-led parties won a record 19 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, up from 10 seats in the previous election. Palestinian-led parties have said their priority is removing Netanyahu, so they are expected to back Eisenkot as the strongest contender to achieve that.

However, negotiations could take weeks. The deadlock between Netanyahu and Eisenkot raises the possibility of an alliance between the two rivals, or an alliance between Eisenkot and some of the Arab-led parties. Nadav Eyal, an Israeli journalist and commentator, said the public should brace for more extreme attempts to dismiss election results and discredit the leading opposition parties.

Negotiations and Political Uncertainty Continue

The groundwork is steadily being laid for violence, he wrote on X. What you're hearing breaking right now is the foundation of the legal and governmental orders in Israel. Tibi responded to the latest allegations in a social media post. The attorney general is checking suspicion of ties between the Joint List and Democrats in the US, Tibi wrote.

According to the suspicion, in both cases the same sophisticated method was employed: people arrived in droves at the polling stations, cast a slip, and went home. Protesters opposed to the formation of a Jewish-Arab government rallied outside Eisenkot's residence. People also took part in a rally in Tel Aviv calling for the opposition to form a government with the Palestinian-led parties after last week's general election.

The results are set to be formally certified, and Herzog will then meet with each of the parties elected to parliament. Following two days of consultations, he will choose the candidate he believes is best positioned to form a coalition government, setting the stage for weeks of negotiations. If neither man can put together a government, the country will hold another election early next year.