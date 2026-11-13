AFL confirms no further punishment for five Sydney Swans players after police close investigation

Victoria Police has concluded its investigation into the Sydney Swans players with no charges laid, and the AFL has confirmed no further penalties beyond the club-imposed suspensions. Sydney has begun a review of its AFL program.

Victoria Police has concluded its investigation into allegations arising from a gathering at the Pullman hotel, with no charges laid against any AFL player. The AFL confirmed it was advised of the outcome on Friday.

The league announced no further penalty for the players involved beyond the sanctions already imposed by the Sydney Swans in August. The five Sydney Swans players stood down by the club are Riley Bice, Nick Blakey, Isaac Heeney, James Jordon and Chad Warner. Blakey has since been traded to North Melbourne and is a North Melbourne recruit.

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Sydney Swans Players Stand Down

The club suspended the five players for the remainder of the season, including all finals matches, for breaching behavioural standards during celebrations of their round 23 win over Essendon at the MCG. The AFL endorsed the club's decision to stand down the players. The AFL said the five sanctioned players were also deemed unavailable for selection for the 2026 AFL All Australian team. The league stated it reserved the right to investigate if any further relevant information comes to light.

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The Swans released a statement on Friday acknowledging the Victoria Police statement that its investigation had concluded with no charges laid against any Sydney Swans player. The club said it stood down the players because their conduct fell short of the standards of behaviour expected at the club. The club was clear from the outset that this decision was separate from the police investigation, and it stands by that decision, the Swans said.

The club has commenced a comprehensive examination of its AFL program and is committed to acting on the findings and implementing meaningful change to build an environment that players, staff, members, supporters and corporate partners can be proud of. The AFL confirmed it had been advised that Victoria Police's investigation of the allegations that arose from the gathering at the Pullman hotel had concluded with no charges laid against any AFL player.

AFL Endorses Club Sanctions

This outcome is separate from action already taken to address the conduct of players who were sanctioned by the Sydney Swans in August, the AFL said. The AFL endorsed the Sydney Swans standing down five players for the remainder of the season, including all finals matches, in response to behaviour that fell well short of the standards expected of those involved in Australian football, the league said.

The AFL statement added that respect and accountability are standards which are fundamental to maintaining trust in the game, and everyone connected with it has a responsibility to uphold its values. The league also said it recognises the importance of continuing to strengthen the game's culture, education, and player accountability.