Four decommissioned GrainCorp silos in Forest Hill are being painted with a giant mural by artists Joel Fergie and Jordan Bruce, part of a $1.85 million project nearing completion.

Four decommissioned grain silos in the small Lockyer Valley town of Forest Hill are being transformed into one of Queensland's biggest pieces of public art.

The $1.85 million project includes a car park and viewing platform on the other side of the train tracks. It is nearing completion on the old GrainCorp silos by the train line. The mural is the work of Brisbane-based Jordan Bruce, of the Brightsiders collective, and Joel Fergie from the Sunshine Coast, known as The Zookeeper. The pair have been on the job since early October and, weather permitting, have a few weeks left until completion.

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Massive Silo Mural Takes Shape

Both have temporarily relocated to nearby Gatton while painting the silos, about a 90-minute westerly drive from Brisbane. The four silos are 26 metres tall and about 15 metres wide, a huge artistic canvas by any standard. The design shows a young girl holding a Queenslander-style home in her hands, a boy playing with a steam train, and the Lockyer Valley rolling off into the distance.

Anna Williams, whose sister runs Caffe Sorella in town, has been eagerly tracking the changes as the mural has taken shape over the past couple of months. What was once a bit of an eyesore, as Williams described it, has become a towering tribute to the town's pioneering past. It was all kept secret, we did not really know what was actually happening, and then all of a sudden it just developed, and it is just beautiful, she said.

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People have been coming to check the progress. The first time they saw it, it was painted a pink or brown colour, and then all of a sudden you see a sketch of a boy and a girl. All right, what is coming next? And then there is the train, all of that.

So they come back and they see it take shape. It is just beautiful, Williams said. Fergie said silo art has become a way for towns to share their identity. It has become a bit of a way for towns to share their identity, what they are about, what is a drawcard to the area, what they would like to be known for, he said.

We have had big things around regional Australia, pineapples, bananas, merinos and so on, and for the last 10 years, it is big silos being painted. Bruce said the job has been far from easy, particularly when perched on an elevated platform atop a crane. There are certain areas on this job where, because of the power line in particular, you might need to park further away from the mural.

Artists Face Height Challenges

Then it gets a bit hairy, especially if the wind is up, he said. We do have good machines that are safe, but there is no way to stop being scared at different points. At above 20 or 22 metres, you start to feel it. Fergie said that was why the more intricate parts of the mural were closer to the ground than the top.

The artists are not too fond of heights. A lot of the detail sits on the bottom two thirds, so we have tried to keep that top section quite sparse, he said. That just means you are not up there all day every day painting trees right at the top, partly because we do not love being up there all day every day.

It is pretty scary when you are 26 metres up on a machine that you just hope has been serviced really well. Bruce said the design, which was a closely held secret before work commenced, came from a period of community consultation with locals. The first time we came out here, Joel had a vision of a child playing with a train, and that created a bit of a jump-off point, he said.

It was partly about how to interact with what is already happening, so you can imagine when the train comes past, if you get the photo at the right time, it will look like the boy is playing with an actual train. Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the mural was about seven years in the making, and she had high hopes for its potential as a drawcard to Forest Hill. For our council, it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

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It will attract visitors. It will position Forest Hill and the Lockyer Valley as a must-see destination, she said. I have seen a few murals in my time, and I am trying not to be biased, but this mural will be absolutely magnificent. The GrainCorp silos were built in the 1970s and decommissioned in 1990.

For decades they have loomed over Forest Hill as towering, blank concrete monoliths. If you are heading into Forest Hill, you used to have these four naked, huge silos, which are now going to be looking absolutely magnificent, Milligan said. The community is excited, and so they should be. It will bring with it some significant injection to the economy of our towns, but also our businesses.

Community History Inspires Design

What has been great is that the artists actually spent time in Forest Hill and spoke to our community to really get an understanding of our community. Fergie said what came out of that process was a local pride in the town's pioneering history. Look around Forest Hill, and it is filled with classic old Queenslander homes and architecture, he said.

It used to be a Cobb and Co staging post right in the middle of town, so there is rich history that the community is really proud of here in town. That was the backbone of our design, essentially. How can we bring in some of that old history, put our own spin on it, and shine a fresh light on some of that interesting history? The answer, Fergie said, was to approach it through a young person's eye.

It is a nice way of creating an imaginative, expressive artwork that multiple generations can connect with in different ways, he said. We always want to try and make a work that speaks past, present, future at the same time, and that is really the backbone of the artwork. Young people at play, thinking about history, reimagining it, having fun, and they are connected to the landscape that is really beautiful out here.

Queensland Silo Art Drawcard

The Forest Hill mural is the fourth piece of giant silo art to be painted in Queensland, and the closest to Brisbane by some margin. Forest Hill's two pubs will be hoping for more customers. Bruce said he did not know what was next for the pair. The thing about our work is, it is very common that we do not know what is next, he said.

Luckily, I know that I will be doing something closer to home early next year, and other than that, there is a whole lot of who-knows-what. So, I intend to just spend some time with family, and also just create for the sake of creating. I am looking forward to a bit of time doing that, and then get back into work in the new year.