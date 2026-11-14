Teeks talks religion, grief, body image and new album Lovers Comet

Kiwi singer-songwriter Teeks discusses his Māori worldview, his grandmother's death, body image and his upcoming Sydney Opera House show.

Teeks, the Kiwi singer-songwriter whose real name is Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, has released his new album Lovers Comet. The 33-year-old hit number one in New Zealand with his multi-platinum and multi-award-winning 2021 debut album.

He will perform at the Sydney Opera House on April 15, 2027. In a new interview with Benjamin Law, Teeks answered questions on religion, grief and bodies. Law asks public figures to roll a die to select three subjects people are often told to keep private. Teeks grew up in a Māori family in New Zealand's Northland.

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Teeks On Māori Worldview And Religion

On religion, Teeks said he was not raised religiously. His grandfather was an archdeacon in the Anglican church, but the family did not actively attend church. He was raised mostly with a Māori worldview. In his culture there are many gods, but it is not organised religion.

The ocean, the land and the sky are entities with names. He said the understanding is that people belong to the land, not the other way around. Asked about the link between being Māori and his songwriting, Teeks said singing, music and dance have always been around. There is a ceremonial aspect to them.

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He approaches music and songwriting as sacred acts. Singing live on stage is incomparable to anything else. For him, it is the closest thing to prayer and meditation. Law asked whether the extreme spiritual connection with an audience makes him feel like a cult leader.

Teeks On Stage And Spiritual Connection

Teeks laughed and said sometimes. But he loves being on stage and the reciprocity of energy. It is one of the few times in his life when he feels completely in control. He is conscious that people have gathered to witness and experience music.

Being in the driver's seat is a privilege and responsibility he takes very seriously. Asked whether that is a sin, Teeks said no, he does not think it is a sin. But he thinks it can lead you astray. It can be dysfunctional and self-destructive if you let it take over.

On grief, Teeks said his maternal grandmother passed away only a few months ago. He thanked Law for his condolences. He said it was definitely difficult because she had always been around. He could not imagine her not being at family gatherings.

Teeks Discusses Grief And Family Loss

She was the matriarch of the family. The biggest thing is going home to where his family live and feeling the absence. There is definitely a void. But he is grateful for being Māori because the grieving process is beautiful.

He thinks it is probably the best way to grieve somebody. At the marae, the tribal meeting house, the body is laid there for a few days and people sit and sing. Waves of people from different tribes and parts of the country come onto the marae to pay their respects. It is important to cry and encourage the release of emotion.

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If you are not from the culture it might sound strange, but proximity to and spending time with the body is important. Asked how he would like to die, Teeks said peacefully, with not too much suffering. Law asked whether drowning is supposed to be peaceful. Teeks said he loves the ocean.

If he was going to go, he thinks that is how he would want to be taken out. He feels the ocean is home for him. Teeks named Landslide by Fleetwood Mac and Sade among his musical choices. He said he will always refer back to his culture, including the kapa haka groups that come onto the marae on the last night.

It is like choral singing and such a beautiful experience. He said that is a given. On bodies, Law asked whether he has always loved his body. Teeks said no, because he was a very skinny and lanky kid.

Teeks On Body Image And Gym Routine

The hardest thing for him is to put on weight. He did not always feel that he loved his body. Eventually he started going to the gym and found a love and appreciation. It is a form of therapy for him, and he is able to see progress and feel good.

When you look good, you feel good. Asked about his workout regimen, Teeks said the past couple of years he has definitely spent more time at the gym. He probably does that more than making music. Eating is half the job.

Teeks also cited The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle, which he read years ago at the age when he was trying to find meaning and purpose. It left a big impression on him. He explained that surrender is full acceptance and understanding that resistance is the root of all suffering. He wanted a little reminder of that.

Asked what superpower he wishes he had, Teeks pointed to his Sydney Opera House show. He said standing on stage and having everybody in the palm of your hand is a superpower. When he goes on stage, he does feel powerful. His new album Lovers Comet is out now.