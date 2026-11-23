Paulie Stewart pays tribute to Ian Molly Meldrum, recalling wild parties, his Countdown legacy and his championing of Australian and First Nations music.

Ian Molly Meldrum, the late music guru and television host, has been remembered by Painters and Dockers founding member Paulie Stewart as a one-of-a-kind party host and passionate music champion.

Ian Molly Meldrum remembered as unique party host

Meldrum passed away on Monday. Stewart, a founding member of punk band Painters and Dockers, co-founder of the Dili Allstars and a journalist and author, shared his memories of the legendary industry figure. No one ever had parties like Meldrum.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music legend and Countdown host, dies at 83

A look around the room at one of those infamous affairs could see an Australian Test cricketer by one wall, a St Kilda football player across the other side, a member of the Hey Hey It's Saturday television cast nearby, the latest pop sensation just behind them, a drag queen in full flight strutting the room, or the host himself holding court with some outrageous tale. After the Tina Turner post-concert party at his Egyptian-themed house in Richmond in the 1980s, where most of the gathering ended up in his pool, Stewart says he is lucky to be alive.

Famous saxophone player Timmy Cappello, known for his muscular, body-building physique, oiled-up skin and high-energy stage presence, was there on tour with Turner and Stewart might have accidentally pushed him in. Meldrum did not care. He jumped in on top of him. Another wild evening was at Meldrum's then house in Prahran in 1979, the night Sid Vicious of The Sex Pistols died.

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The punk's one hit song My Way was on constant repeat on the record player. Meldrum was not actually there at first, arriving home to find 300 people jam packed in his house, invited in by his boyfriend at the time. Meldrum was furious for about five minutes before joining in and having a fantastic time. Yet another memorable occasion was the night Stewart took friend Tony Kelly, brother of acclaimed singer-songwriter Paul Kelly, to a Molly party.

Meldrum encouraged punk band Painters and Dockers

Three times Meldrum approached Tony telling him how much he loved his music. Each time the latter said it was not him but his brother Meldrum was talking about. By the fourth time Tony just thanked him and said he planned to do more recording. Meldrum was a genuine musical enthusiast, ejected for screaming too loudly when The Beatles played Melbourne's Festival Hall in 1964.

He would work as a major music journalist for many years after that before lucking into hosting Australia's prime-time television music show Countdown. He gave numerous Australian acts their first major national exposure. He caused chaos on the Rocking The Rails tour with members of Geisha and The Painters And Dockers. He was part of the concert when Stewart's band the Painters and Dockers performed at railway stations around Melbourne as part of the Rockin' The Rails tour.

When they pulled into Camberwell station the police on hand had quietened the crowd down and appealed to them to go easy. Meldrum was having none of this and grabbed the microphone insisting on them doing a version of the old Supernaut song I Like It Both Ways, which led to an instant riot with the train being ordered to move on from the station fast.

Like in most Australian households of the era, the Sunday night watching of Countdown was mandatory at the Stewart family home where his two brothers, two sisters and he would sit glued to the TV eating toasted sausage sandwiches as the latest teen sensation strutted their stuff. Once Stewart ended up at a hippie commune in Mullumbimby where all electronics were banned, except on Sunday night when an old television was dragged out so everyone could watch Molly.

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It blew his little mind seeing acts like The Skyhooks, AC/DC, Split Enz, The Bay City Rollers, Hush, Mark Holden and countless others for the first time, all brilliantly and passionately introduced by the one-of-a-kind Meldrum. Meldrum gave Countdown exposure to bands that did not fit the norm including Stewart's own, and this foresight and generosity seems so lacking on television music shows nowadays.

Meldrum encouraged the band to push the envelope and was all for them donning false pig noses when they performed their song Nude School. Stewart also got on fantastically with Meldrum's former East Timorese boyfriend Rui, with whom he had many long conversations. He also worked alongside Meldrum's brother Brian Meldrum, a famous Victorian racing journalist and an equally nice guy.

Meldrum championed St Kilda Football Club passionately

Apart from music, Meldrum's other great love was the St Kilda Football Club, a passion he shared with other local music heavyweight Michael Gudinski. There is a great YouTube clip of Meldrum jumping the fence at Junction Oval to congratulate a St Kilda player during a game. He never did anything half-heartedly, including painting huge portraits of Saints and Melbourne Storm players on the front wall of his house.

Lindsay Fox helped Ian Molly Meldrum on to a table at the 21st birthday party of Fox's daughter Lisa at their home in Toorak. What is often overlooked about the inimitable Meldrum was his deep connection to Aboriginal Australia. He told Stewart this was because he had grown up near the Lake Tyers Aboriginal Mission (Bung Yarnda), a small outpost near the East Gippsland town of Orbost which became a focal point for the Indigenous land rights movement.

Meldrum supported First Nations artists on Countdown

His role as Countdown host allowed him to consistently champion First Nations artists into the mainstream. In 1982 he gave pioneering Aboriginal rock band No Fixed Address the chance to be the first Indigenous act to appear on the prime-time national show. He later became a major supporter of Yothu Yindi and alongside Archie Roach he was appointed founding patron of the Victorian Arts Centre's Australian Music Vault.

Stewart never saw Molly take drugs, but he loved a drink and look out if you sat down for a session with him. He was always up for a party, our Molly.