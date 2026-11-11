Christmas Aged Care Respite Shortage Leaves Carers Without Breaks as Families Told No Room

Families relying on aged care are facing a Christmas respite shortage, with carers told there is no availability and forced to cancel plans. Experts urge exploring day respite, serviced apartments, and in-home care alternatives.

Families relying on aged care are facing a stressful Christmas as respite beds are fully booked across the country. Carers trying to organise a break are being told there is no availability, leaving them unable to book flights or accommodation or forcing them to cancel plans.

Respite is one of the most valuable aged care services. It provides an older person with a short-term stay in an aged care home while their carer takes a break. That break could be to have a holiday, attend a wedding, recover from surgery or simply take a few days to catch their breath. Respite can be very affordable because there are no accommodation costs or means-tested fees.

Also read South Australia blames federal aged care bed shortage for record hospital ramping

Respite Care Costs And Alternatives

If approved, you can access up to 63 days a year at a cost of just $68 a day, plus extras such as wine, haircuts and Foxtel. Sadly, many families are discovering that approval does not guarantee care. If you find there is no room at the inn, here are three alternatives worth considering. Day respite can provide a few hours or a full day of care at a community centre or aged care home.

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Private day respite can cost between $100 and $200 a day. Respite is a fantastic service if you can get it. If you cannot, know that there are other options available. Support at Home participants can use their funding, with independence services attracting a contribution of between 5 and 50 per cent, depending on your means.

Home Support And Private Options

Day respite through the Commonwealth Home Support Program is another route. If you need both accommodation and care, a retirement village serviced apartment could be an option. Sometimes described as private aged care, communities such as Videri offer these units. Prices range from $400 to $750 a night.

Support at Home funding may help pay for eligible services, but it will not cover the full cost. Contributions apply depending on the services you receive and your means. Another option is to arrange for a paid carer in your home, either for a few hours a day, overnight or around the clock. Private in-home respite can cost between $55 and $155 an hour during business hours.

Managing High Costs Of Care

Shorter visits may be manageable, but 24-hour care can easily exceed $1000 a day. Support at Home funding can be used for eligible services, with contributions applying to services that are not clinical or personal care. CHSP in-home respite can cost as little as $9 an hour, but there are limits. Respite is not a luxury; it is what makes caring sustainable.

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This Christmas, if the traditional option is not available, explore the alternatives before reaching breaking point. Advice given in this article is general in nature and not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions. Rachel Lane is author of the bestselling book Aged Care, Who Cares? and Downsizing Made Simple with fellow finance expert Noel Whittaker.