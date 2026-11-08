Dietitian says chocolate can fit into healthy eating in Brooke Testoni's day on a plate

Accessories brand creative director Brooke Testoni, 38, shares her daily diet, and dietitian Dr Joanna McMillan says a few squares of chocolate need not be called a vice while suggesting breakfast improvements.

Brooke Testoni, 38, is creative director of accessories brand Rylan, and she has shared what she eats in a day. Dietitian Dr Joanna McMillan reviewed her day on a plate and said a few squares of chocolate can comfortably fit into healthy eating.

There is no need to call it a vice, McMillan said. Testoni starts her day at 6am with English breakfast tea with soy milk, honey and collagen. She then goes for a morning walk and answers emails from Rylan's international partners. At 7am she has a slice of gluten-free toast with avocado.

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Morning Routine and Studio Work

At 8.45am, after drop-off, she gets a soy piccolo. I do this every morning, she said. She then heads into the studio for a quick call with the team, admin work and a fun design meeting for next season. At 1pm she has a poke bowl at her desk.

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It contains tofu, rice, ginger, avocado, cucumber, edamame, carrots, red cabbage, sesame seeds, nori and mayonnaise. At 3pm her afternoon is a mix of phone calls and a fitting ahead of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Carnival. She follows that with peppermint tea and a few squares of Tony's Chocolonely milk chocolate. Chocolate is my vice, she said.

Healthy Family Dinner and Dessert

At 6.30pm she has a family dinner of grilled salmon, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato and a salad. I'm pescatarian, she said. At 9pm she has WelleCo Super Elixir, then goes to bed. McMillan gave top marks for the colourful dinner, which combines salmon with a lovely variety of vegetables, and for choosing a poke bowl for lunch.

A few squares of chocolate can comfortably fit into healthy eating, she said. There is no need to call it a vice. If Testoni keeps eating like this, she will be getting plenty of valuable nutrients from her evening meal, McMillan said.

Dietitian Suggestions for Better Nutrition

However, breakfast could work harder for her. As a pescatarian woman, it is also worth deliberately including iron-rich foods such as lentils, tofu or mussels across her week. McMillan suggested adding two eggs to the avocado toast for protein, iodine and choline, a nutrient needed for normal brain and nervous-system function. She also suggested adding a piece of fruit at breakfast or alongside the afternoon chocolate to broaden the day's nutritional mix.

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Testoni is the creative director of Rylan, and was a guest of Lexus at the Melbourne Cup Carnival. The article also noted that readers can get the best of Sunday Life magazine delivered to their inbox every Sunday morning.