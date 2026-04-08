Noah Beck's Sister and Another Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Student

Two Arizona high school teachers, including Noah Beck's sister, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct with the same student. Haley Beck has been fired, and Angela Burlaka resigned, with both potentially facing criminal charges following an investigation.

Authorities are investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving two teachers at an Arizona high school, including Haley Beck, the older sister of actor Noah Beck . According to officials, both teachers, Haley Beck and Angela Burlaka, are accused of engaging in inappropriate relationships with the same teenage student. Haley Beck, 27, has been fired following an internal investigation that substantiated claims of grooming and sexual activity with the student.

She allegedly provided the student with gifts, including alcohol and drugs, inflated his grades, allowed him to use her car, and paid him, in what she reportedly described in messages as “straight prostitution.” Angela Burlaka, 47, resigned from her position after 25 years, amid allegations of sending the student a video of herself naked, saying his name. The case was initially submitted to prosecutors, then returned to law enforcement for further investigation, with both teachers potentially facing criminal charges. The alleged incidents occurred when the student was a sophomore and junior at Centennial High School in Peoria, Arizona.\The investigation, which began with rumors circulating within the school, stemmed from a report by the student's grandmother, who discovered a video on his phone. The police report details that Haley Beck, a psychology teacher, began grooming the teen in December 2024. She provided special treatment, including completing his homework and inflating his grades, and exchanged thousands of text messages with him. In these messages, she referred to herself as his “sugar momma” and admitted the relationship “felt like straight prostitution.” Beck expressed her dislike of being compared to Burlaka, who also allegedly knew of her relationship with the student. She also stated in a handwritten note that despite the situation being “extremely wrong” she felt they “really made the most out of it.” The student's mother confirmed to the police that her son was “having sex with a teacher named ‘Haley Beck.’” Both teachers were placed on leave in August 2025. Burlaka surrendered her teaching certificates, while Haley Beck was formally fired by the Peoria Unified School District Governing Board.\Child abuse prevention specialists have emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that it constitutes child abuse and rape, highlighting that the victim is a minor and that the power dynamic was grossly imbalanced. Reports indicate that the student and his family were initially uncooperative in the investigation. The family's decision was reportedly influenced by concerns that the investigation could jeopardize the student's chances of obtaining college athletic scholarships. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is re-evaluating the case after law enforcement presented additional evidence. The details of the case expose a troubling pattern of misconduct involving teachers exploiting their positions of authority for personal and illegal gain, victimizing a vulnerable teenager and prompting important discussions about child protection and the responsibilities of educators. The ongoing investigation and potential criminal charges underscore the seriousness of the allegations and the consequences for those involved





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