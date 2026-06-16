Noah Lyles Sets New World Record in 150m; Femke Bol Impresses in 800m Debut

US sprinter Noah Lyles set a new world record in the 150 meters event at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dutch star Femke Bol made her outdoor debut in the 800m, switching from her usual 400m hurdles event, and clocked an impressive time of 1:57.13. In the men's 100m, South Africa's Bayanda Walaza equaled his personal best of 9.94 seconds to win the event.

US sprinter Noah Lyles set a new world record in the rarely-run 150 meters event at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The 28-year-old clocked an impressive time of 14.67 seconds, beating the previous record of 14.72 seconds set by Jamaica's Kishane Thompson in April.

Lyles outpaced South Africa's Sinesipho Dambile (14.78s) and Australia's Gout Gout (14.96s), who set a new continental record for the under-20 division.

'Was there ever any doubt? We came for a show,' said Lyles, celebrating his victory with Gout, who had a disappointing debut at the Diamond League last week.

Meanwhile, Dutch star Femke Bol made her outdoor debut in the 800m, switching from her usual 400m hurdles event. The 26-year-old clocked an impressive time of 1:57.13, finishing second behind Switzerland's Audrey Werro (1:54.45). Bol, a two-time world gold medalist in 400m hurdles and Olympic mixed relay gold medalist, ran her first 800m since 2017 in February, setting a national record of 1:59.07.

In the men's 100m, South Africa's Bayanda Walaza equaled his personal best of 9.94 seconds to win the event, beating Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme (9.99s). US favorites Ronnie Baker and Jordan Anthony finished fourth and fifth respectively with times over 10 seconds





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Noah Lyles 150M World Record Femke Bol 800M Bayanda Walaza 100M

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