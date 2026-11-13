Job seeker uses quick apply as applications feel like a waste of effort

A job seeker stuck in a role they dislike has given up on detailed applications and uses quick apply, as an advice column explains why job-seeking feels broken and why AI and quick apply add to the problem.

A job seeker who is stuck in a job they do not like says their job search is getting them nowhere, so they have given up on putting effort into applications.

They use the quick apply function common on many job sites, which lets them apply for a job in about 30 seconds. They do not write a cover letter and do not finesse their CV for the role. They say that for at least the last five years, the old way of putting a lot of time and care into applications has been a total waste of effort.

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The best outcome they hope for is that an employer marks their application as viewed, so they know it was at least looked at. An interview opportunity feels like a one in a hundred shot. They ask whether they need to go back to spending time on their applications. The column responds with sympathy and acknowledges that the job market in Australia has fundamentally changed over the last few years.

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AI impact on job application conventions

The market has radically shifted in certain industries and sectors, especially those vulnerable to the new era of AI. The column says those who claim AI is about to upend the world of work are living in 2023, or are blind to reality. With that change has come a new set of conventions in the job application process that can seem utterly foreign to anyone who was applying for jobs a decade ago.

Where once it felt like you mostly knew where you stood after applying, today it can feel like you are sending your application into a dark abyss. Often, diligence at the applicant end is met with silence at the other. It can feel demoralising, particularly when non-responses pile up and you have submitted countless applications that all appear ignored. Some employers take shortcuts.

They do not see the value in offering courtesy to a person they assume they will never deal with again. They give no thought to how much effort went into the applications they receive. They are silent because they treat recruitment as the coldest of transactions. But some do not.

Employer recruitment volumes and practices

There are employers who adhere to genuinely good practice and still find themselves inundated with applications whenever they advertise a job. Not dozens, but hundreds, even thousands. An HR professional at a medium-sized company told the column they receive between 20 and 30 cold contacts every day. That is as many as 30 people every eight hours making an unsolicited phone call, or sending an unprompted email or message asking for a job.

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The column says it is not suggesting we should pity corporations that treat us as numbers. But HR teams within some corporations, and many other organisations, are invariably under-resourced and overburdened. The quick apply function does exactly what the job seeker needs it to do. It lets them bypass the drudgery of thoroughgoing application work and perhaps spread their net wider.

However, in making applications so much more effortless, quick apply simply adds to the systemic problem at the heart of this new job market paradigm. AI has made applications quicker to write and harder to evaluate than ever before. It has undoubtedly increased the average number of applications an employer receives upon advertising a position. Quick apply only adds to this number.

Systemic issues in modern job market

That makes organisations more likely to treat a huge proportion of applicants as if they do not exist. The column says it is not saying the job seeker and others who use quick apply are to blame for the situation. It will not even suggest they stop using it. Who is it to tell them they are not putting enough effort into a process they find demoralising?

But it is important to keep in mind some of the reasons why job-seeking feels so broken at the moment. The column is by Jonathan Rivett.