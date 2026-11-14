Noel Fielding Condemns Russell Brand's Conviction and Regrets Past Jokes

The Great British Bake Off star expresses horror over Russell Brand's crimes, citing years of no contact and deep regret for past inappropriate comedy routines.

Noel Fielding, the well-known presenter on the Great British Bake Off, has publicly stated that he was horrified and deeply disturbed by the criminal conviction of his former comedy partner Russell Brand. The comedian clarified that he had absolutely no contact with Brand for many years prior to the public revelation of the crimes. Fielding emphasized that he remained completely unaware of the allegations until they became a matter of public record.

Fielding's Statement on Professional Relationship

Fielding addressed the severity of Brand's legal outcome, which involved convictions for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. He expressed his sincere thoughts with the women whose courage was instrumental in bringing Brand to justice. Fielding described their past collaborations on television, radio, and live charity shows as strictly professional relationships. He noted that while they played up their dynamic for the cameras and media, he never considered it a personal bond beyond that professional context.

Also read Russell Brand Faces Fresh Sexual Offense Allegations From Six New Accusers

Regret Over Inappropriate Comedy Material

Reflecting on their shared history, Fielding stated that he was appalled by the jokes he made alongside Brand in previous years. He explicitly labeled those routines as horrible and inappropriate, offering a clear regret for having participated in them. The comments were made after Brand was found guilty on Monday of the serious sexual offenses mentioned earlier. Fielding's statement serves as a direct response to the scrutiny of their past comedic interactions.

Controversial 2007 Big Fat Quiz Incident

One specific incident that drew significant attention occurred during an episode of The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2007. On that broadcast, Fielding and Brand appeared alongside the TV presenter Jonathan Ross. The trio engaged in jokes that Fielding now admits were entirely inappropriate. This particular episode has been widely cited as an example of the harmful content generated during their collaborative years.

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Historical Context with Jonathan Ross

The controversy extends to an earlier appearance on The Russell Brand Show. During that program, Brand joked with Fielding about kissing and holding an underage grasshopper. Fielding had questioned how one could know if the insect was a child or an adult, indicating a total lack of care for such distinctions. Brand, who was 32 years old at the time, replied that it was a mistake he had made due to past problems.

Brand's Admissions and The Goth Detectives Era

Brand admitted that he had previously mistaken a grasshopper for someone above the age of consent. He described a scenario where he was kissing and holding the insect before it reportedly turned around with onyx eyes and declared itself to be 12 years old. Fielding and Brand had originally met at the NME Awards in the early 2000s. They frequently performed together at charity gigs, establishing themselves as a comedy duo known as The Goth Detectives.

No Accusations Against Fielding and Further Allegations

It is important to note that Fielding has never been accused of any misconduct. There is no suggestion that he knew about Brand's behavior towards women during their time working together. Since Brand's conviction, a new investigation by the Times and the Sunday Times has led to further accusations of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior from six additional women. Support and information for anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse are available through various organizations in the UK.