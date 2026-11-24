Non-religious travellers are increasingly booking monastery retreats and walking pilgrimage routes like the Camino de Santiago, drawn by silence, rest and spiritual reflection without religious commitment.

Growing numbers of non-religious travellers are walking ancient pilgrimage routes and booking stays at monasteries and convents, fueling a boom in Christian-inspired tourism even as formal church attendance declines across the United States and much of Europe.

Take the Camino de Santiago, a network of pilgrimage routes ending at a cathedral in Spain. In 2025, an estimated 1.5 million people walked some part of the route, and more than 530,000 received official certificates for completing a significant portion of it, more than double the number from 2015. According to one survey, fewer than half of pilgrims said their motivations were solely religious, and nearly one-fifth said they were not religious at all.

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Mindset Coach Seeks Monastery Silence

Ben Pages, a 35-year-old mindset coach in the Czech Republic, felt burned out at the start of 2025 and, in his words, felt like he had lost his North. He booked a room at a local Catholic monastery, where he spent his days in silence, working out, walking around the snowy garden and peering through a door at the city life beyond the walls.

He read the Bible, napped and tried to guess the time after choosing to go without a phone or watch. At first his inner monologue overwhelmed him. I had never realised how auditory I am, he wrote in his journal on the first day. But as his stay continued, the voices in his head quieted.

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Eventually he reached what he called this beautiful, blissful state. It was like I had hit inbox zero, and I could hear my being, what is really underneath all these thoughts, he said. For Pages, the experience was sacred but not necessarily religious. He does not identify as Catholic or as a member of any organized religion, and he is not sure he believes in God.

Excitement about the Camino among members of all faith groups, as well as the unaffiliated, has spread to various forms of Christian tourism. Pilgrimage routes around the United Kingdom are more popular than ever, and more people are trying out the Via Francigena, a medieval route from Canterbury to Rome.

Viral Convent Videos Spark Tourism Boom

Those less keen on walking are dousing themselves in holy water at healing sites like the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France, and staying at convents and monasteries, which have become destinations unto themselves. After a video on TikTok about one girl's convent vacation went viral, many convents now have waiting lists.

Brother Luis Cortez, the guest-master at the Abbey of Our Lady of New Clairvaux in Vina, California, said its rooms book out months in advance during the spring and fall. He has been struck by how frequently guests use their retreat time to sleep. You do not realise how tired you are until you get into an environment where you have permission to rest, he said.

For those who conceive of religion as a commitment to a set of beliefs, the proliferation of nonbelievers booking monastery stays and walking pilgrimages might seem surprising. But ways people choose to interact with faith have always been much broader than their adherence to a single creed, said Elizabeth Drescher, a professor of religious studies at Santa Clara University.

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Rise Of Liminal Religiosity Among Pilgrims

Especially now, as formal churchgoing is dropping, people are instead engaging a wider array of spiritual resources and creating a new type of what Drescher calls liminal religiosity. In practice, this might look like going on a pilgrimage while using the time to reflect on questions in your own life rather than pondering the Immaculate Conception.

Or visiting a monastery and appreciating the beautiful surroundings, the community, the singing and the sense of reverence without wanting to convert, said Brian Smith, a former priest and the author of Reaching the Religiously Disaffiliated. In the process, visitors are transforming these experiences from rare acts of worship, taken on by the most intense devotees, to practices that can offer small doses of spirituality to people of all beliefs.

Many people could benefit from a period of silence to calm their thoughts, or a conversation with a nun or monk about what they believe. Long-distance walking elevates your endorphins into a rolling high that lasts for days and even weeks, said George Greenia, the founder of William and Mary's Institute for Pilgrimage Studies. Spiritual trips are often affordable, too. Pilgrimages tend to be budget-friendly, and many monastic retreats operate on a donation-only basis.

For those that charge or include suggested donations, fees can hover about $150 a night, with meals included. Spiritual transformation can be a lot more taxing than enjoying a cocktail on the beach or museum-hopping in a new city. But for millennials and members of Generation Z, who see a link between travel and personal growth, immersion is part of the allure. Many tourists now put a premium on trips that feel authentic and unique.

Spiritual Travel Supports Life Transitions

We want to experience a culture from the inside, Greenia said, rather than just gawking from the outside. Studies show that people are especially likely to pursue these trips at life transition points. Greenia has seen people walk to process job loss, deaths, breakups and post-traumatic stress. Even in less dramatic moments, many still appreciate the digital detox and break from daily distractions.

The Church of Saint Martin of Tours, in Fromista, Spain, lies along the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, one of the many sacred sites drawing new kinds of visitors.