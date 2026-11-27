Prince Harry and Meghan have returned to Britain six years after leaving royal duties, operating as private citizens whose celebrity still draws intense public attention and raises questions about their status within the monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have returned to Britain six years after leaving the country and their royal duties, operating as what one scholar calls non-royal royals.

Their carefully managed public appearances have resurfaced questions about their status within the monarchy. Their return was confirmed after a GQ interview in which Harry said the purpose was to pursue opportunities for the family and to school their children. When the couple visited a food bank last month in Nottingham, England, they asked for no formal etiquette. No bows or curtsies were needed.

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They could be greeted simply as Harry and Meghan. The charity co-founder, Sajid Mohammed, obliged with an ordinary handshake. But around him, people curtsied, some volunteers wept with emotion, and six parents tried to bring their babies forward. Even royals who have stepped back from official duties still inspire reflexive ceremony in some parts of the British public.

It is very much like Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, Mohammed said. There is an aura around the couple, he said. It is beyond normal celebrity. Queen Elizabeth II reluctantly blessed their self-imposed exile in 2020 but said they must give up state funding and could no longer be considered full working royals.

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After their return to Britain in late August, a letter was sent on King Charles's behalf to government officials reminding them the Sussexes were private citizens who must not be addressed as His and Her Royal Highness. The difficulty for Buckingham Palace is that while it could strip away their official status, it cannot strip away their star power. On the day the Sussexes swept through Nottingham, the King was in Cardiff opening the Senedd, the Welsh parliament.

Palace Spin Struggles to Manage Sussex Star Power

The BBC covered both events, but ITV's evening bulletin only found room for Harry and Meghan. The following day, Peter Hunt, a former BBC royal correspondent, highlighted newspaper front pages smothered in Sussex coverage. He wrote on social media that the palace spin is failing on contact with reality. Harry and Meghan are royals, he said.

End of. The daily grind of the British crown is not designed to be thrilling. It is built on unglamorous routine, bronze plaques unveiled at rain-swept civic centres and ribbon-cuttings at community clinics. That stoic pattern was perfected by Princess Anne, Charles's sister.

One of the biggest risks of Harry and Meghan coming back is that they take attention away from the core work of the monarchy, which is slightly dull at times, said Craig Prescott, a constitutional scholar and author. He described them as non-royal royals. That dynamic is particularly delicate around major overseas excursions. Palace orthodoxy holds that royals should not compete with royals on big tours.

Royal Tour Scheduling Dilemmas Highlight Tension

When Charles toured the Caribbean, a GQ interview was published as Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed the Sultan of Oman on a state visit to Windsor Castle. Critics claimed Harry was upstaging a diplomatic event. Supporters noted the interview had been taped a month earlier in New York and its publication had been scheduled by the magazine. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman was with King Charles and Queen Camilla at a state banquet at Windsor Castle in October.

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The couple's carefully curated schedule since returning to England resembles at times the diplomatic and charitable engagements that define royal life. In September, Harry attended London's WellChild Awards, honouring seriously ill children. The couple appeared at the European parliament in Brussels, where Harry spoke about a surprise visit to Ukraine. He also appeared on This Morning, where he joked that he was squeezing the American accents out of his kids and helped make a Christmas cake.

Off camera, the couple has settled into a quieter routine. They have not disclosed where they are living and have asked the media not to reveal their children's schools. They have been spotted in pubs around the Cotswolds, an idyllic pocket of southern England beloved by wealthy Americans. But their present arrangement is fundamentally different.

Sussexes Lack Official Duties Amid Low Approval Ratings

They carry no official duties and hold no royal patronages. Whether that proves sustainable may depend on how the couple and the palace manage the attention. A recent YouGov poll put Harry's domestic approval at 29 per cent and Meghan's at 20 per cent, with deep scars lingering over their noisy 2020 exit. Their popularity remains low compared with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Their careful image management partly reflects the couple's fraught relationship with the British media and its often hostile coverage in the past. They previously said that coverage contributed to their departure from Britain. Ed Owens, a royal historian, noted that a quiet rehabilitation is never out of the question in Britain. He pointed to Camilla's decades-long journey from tabloid pariah to queen consort.

Charles too has lived a life of many chapters. He was deeply unpopular during the breakdown of his marriage to Diana, but his public standing recovered and his environmental views became mainstream. As long as there is not deliberate, direct and obvious competition between the working royals and Harry and Meghan, both could stand to benefit from their association with each other, Owens said.

The question remains whether a pair armed with Hollywood glamour and global celebrity can operate on their own terms without eclipsing the traditional working royals they left behind.