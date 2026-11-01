Noosa Triathlon swim cancelled after shark sightings, Matt Hauser wins duathlon

The swim leg of the Noosa Triathlon was cancelled for the first time in history after multiple shark sightings, forcing a duathlon format. Matt Hauser defended his elite title, finishing in 1:39:34.

The swim leg of the Noosa Triathlon was cancelled for the first time in the event's history after multiple shark sighting s over the weekend. Organisers made the decision on Sunday morning, hours before the race was due to start.

Noosa Triathlon Cancel Swim Leg

The Noosa Triathlon is the largest Olympic-distance triathlon in the world, drawing more than 13,000 competitors to the Sunshine Coast town over a five-day festival. The event normally begins with a 1500-metre swim off Noosa's Main Beach. In an update posted to the event's Instagram, organisers warned Sunday's swim course would be altered due to marine life sightings, which had closed Noosa's Main Beach for periods on Saturday.

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They hoped an M-shaped swim bringing athletes closer to the shore would allay safety concerns. However, an updated post published Sunday morning stated: due to marine life present, the swim will not be taking place. The initial sighting occurred on Saturday night, prompting immediate safety reviews. Another sighting at first light led surf lifesavers, who were due to monitor the event, to refuse to enter the water.

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Noosa Triathlon spokesman Craig Heydon said the decision was made to cancel the swim altogether as there had been a number of shark sightings over the last few weeks and days, with some animals sighted within the race's swim perimeter. [The race has] a 1.5 kilometre swim, which goes a couple of 100 metres offshore, and the animals [sighted] were within that space, Heydon explained.

So the decision was made that it wasn't safe to put swimmers in the water today. We obviously had quite a lot of rain in recent weeks, which might have been part of what led to having them in the water, he said. But from an event perspective, the team was able to pivot really quickly, and our athletes are still out on course now and having a great day.

Duathlon Format for Competitors

Organisers posted on social media: The Noosa Triathlon team is not able to put water safety on the water due to marine life present. The statement highlighted the critical role of professional monitoring in ensuring participant safety during aquatic events. With the swim leg removed, the event became a duathlon. Competitors in the elite race started at 6.15 am on Sunday, swapping the 1500-metre swim with a five-kilometre run, followed by a 40-kilometre ride and a 10-kilometre run.

For the age group athletes who make up the majority of the race, the swim component was swapped for a short beach run. The decision to proceed with the duathlon format demonstrated the adaptability required in major sporting events when faced with unpredictable environmental factors. [Athletes] put a lot of training into these events, so they would have liked to be able to do a triathlon, Heydon said.

But they're certainly very understanding of the reasons why the decision was made today. Despite the disruptions, Australian triathlete Matt Hauser defended his Noosa Triathlon title, claiming victory on Sunday with a one hour, 39 minutes and 34 second finish. His victory marked a successful defence of his title, as he backed up his victory last year.

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You have to keep adapting to situations and changes, and we had to make of it what we could and the crowd got a kick out of it, Hauser said of the 45-minute notice of the race changes. Fellow Paris Olympian Luke Willian finished in second place (1:42:59), followed by US racer John Reed. Fellow Paris Olympian Natalie Van Coevorden claimed the women's title, surprising herself in what was her first race over the distance since the 2024 event.

Safety Measures and Event Impact

The cancellation of the swim leg was a significant departure from the standard format of this world-renowned competition. The event has historically been a major attraction for triathletes and fans alike, known for its scenic route and challenging course. Local authorities and event organisers worked closely to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators. The presence of sharks in the area is not uncommon in Queensland waters, but the proximity to the race course posed a unique challenge.

The quick response from the surf lifesavers and event management helped prevent any potential incidents. The modified race proceeded smoothly, allowing athletes to compete despite the altered conditions. Matt Hauser's performance highlighted the resilience of competitors in the face of unexpected changes. The Noosa Triathlon continues to be a cornerstone of the international triathlon calendar.

Despite this year's disruptions, the event maintained its reputation for high-level competition. The involvement of 8,500 athletes and 20,000 spectators underscored the enduring popularity of the event. Organisers have expressed gratitude to the participants for their understanding and flexibility. The safety of all individuals involved remained the top priority throughout the process.

Future Safety Protocols

Looking ahead, the lessons learned from this event will likely influence future safety protocols for triathlons held in coastal areas. The interaction between sporting events and marine ecosystems is an increasingly important topic. The decision to cancel the swim leg was made with careful consideration of all available information. It serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between athletic competition and natural hazards.