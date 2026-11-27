North Melbourne defeated Melbourne 6.8 (44) to 2.6 (18) at Ikon Park to claim a historic third consecutive AFLW premiership. Jasmine Garner won best on ground with 26 disposals and one goal.

North Melbourne completed a historic AFLW three-peat on Friday night, defeating Melbourne by 26 points in the grand final at Ikon Park. The Kangaroos won 6.8 (44) to 2.6 (18), claiming their third consecutive premiership under coach Darren Crocker.

The match was played in stifling humidity and rain, with the heavy air pressing in from all sides. The scoreboard showed a margin of just two kicks for much of the contest as Melbourne matched the reigning premiers with trademark intensity at the coalface. After one-and-a-half goalless quarters, North forward Bella Eddey broke the deadlock with a classy snap goal. As the ball cleared the line, the knowledge that there would be no counterpunch was written all over her face.

Also read North Melbourne Face Melbourne in Sold-Out AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park

Blaithin Bogue Seals Historic Victory

They had forced a valiant Melbourne to blink first. Irish dynamo Blaithin Bogue then broke free to kick two late goals, sealing the 26-point win for the Kangaroos. It was North's 42nd win from their 44th game since the start of the 2024 season, making their dynasty official. Superstar Kangaroos skipper Jasmine Garner won the best on ground medal, booting one goal from 26 disposals, 17 contested possessions, nine tackles, eight inside 50s and five clearances.

Advertisement

It was Garner's second BOG award after claiming it in North's first premiership win in 2024. In the words of Garner, Melbourne did what we know. And North, simply put, have broken that pressure too many times to count. They are in the business of winning by any means necessary, and Friday night proved no different.

This is a team deserving of a three-peat, premiership Lion Lauren Arnell told Fox Footy. Of North's three flags, this felt like their hardest-fought. The gap separating them from the rest of the league is finally beginning to dissolve this season. The distant chase of years gone by has become more of a stalking, a tight pack of teams hunting North's every move and waiting for the moment to pounce.

League Transformed By Kangaroos Dynasty

Geelong looked a close contender at times, and even Sydney, but there was always the sense that Melbourne alone were close enough to capitalise on any potential stumbles. North Melbourne's legacy is now impossible to understate. They have gone from dominating the league to remaking it, imbuing it with a level of aspiration and purpose that did not exist before they went on this historic run.

The oft-repeated refrain that they are driving the competition into the ground does not hold much water when you consider how they drag the rest of the league up with them. No team can get away with complacency or mediocrity while North continue to change the frame of reference. As Melbourne's stubborn performance showed, the league is more than heeding the call.

Advertisement

Call For Suitable Stadium Capacity

That this all transpired in front of yet another sold out crowd should send a strong message to the administration about the need for a proper stadium with more suitable capacity. The weather rendered play almost cinematic. Between the stifling humidity, the wet Sherrin, and the taste of the impending storm on the air, it felt like the walls were actively closing in on both teams.

Such attritional footy would not have felt anywhere near as earned under the protection of a roof. With the way North fans spilled onto the ground the second they were allowed, getting drenched for the chance to celebrate with their heroes, it is clear this is a widely held view. North Melbourne's banner was emblazoned with three simple words: not done yet.

It is a scary prospect for the rest of the competition, but they appear to mean it far beyond today's result. North Melbourne have reimagined the limits of what is possible, and they also show the courage to doggedly pursue them, throwing down the gauntlet for other teams to follow suit.