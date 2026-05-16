North Melbourne captain Nick Larkey: 'Pants pulled down' by Adelaide

North Melbourne captain Nick Larkey admits the Kangaroos had their ‘pants pulled down’ by Adelaide, and refuses to simply dismiss his team’s Saturday afternoon horror show as a one-off aberration. The Crows poured in 10.4 to 0.2 in the second term amid a flurry of 13 unanswered goals either side of half-time, and Adelaide dominated in every facet. The Kangaroos are confident they can bounce back against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium next Saturday, having had games in the past when they’ve been poor and bounced back really well.

North Melbourne captain Nick Larkey admits the Kangaroos had their ‘pants pulled down’ by Adelaide , and refuses to simply dismiss his team’s Saturday afternoon horror show as a one-off aberration.

The Crows poured in 10.4 to 0.2 in the second term amid a flurry of 13 unanswered goals either side of half-time, and Adelaide dominated in every facet. The Kangaroos are confident they can bounce back against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium next Saturday, having had games in the past when they’ve been poor and bounced back really well





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North Melbourne Adelaide Kangaroos Crows Nick Larkey Saturday Horror Show Bounce Back Gold Coast Marvel Stadium

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