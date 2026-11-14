North Melbourne Couple Wins Auction for $896,000 Townhouse Amid Hot Market

A North Melbourne couple pays $896,000 for a townhouse, beating first home buyers. Other properties in Surrey Hills and Balaclava see mixed auction results.

A local couple secured a North Melbourne townhouse for $896,000 after outbidding two other first home buyer couples in a competitive auction. The split-level property features a garage, a bathroom, and an open-plan living room that connects to a terrace. Independent auctioneer Jack Cooper started the bidding at $770,000, noting that buyers attempted to stay under the $820,000 reserve price. Cooper prompted the crowd for offers in the high eighties, setting the stage for a rapid escalation of bids.

Auction Dynamics and Final Sale Price

The auction began with the vendor's representative seeking to stay below the reserve. Cooper called for bids around the eight hundred thousand dollar mark, acknowledging the guide price set by the agents. A second bidder quickly offered $820,000, triggering a flurry of incremental increases ranging from one thousand to ten thousand dollars. The bidding climbed steadily until a third bidder entered the contest at the $851,000 level. The competition then narrowed to the second and third bidders, who fought until the price reached $896,000. The second bidder ultimately won the property, ending the intense bidding war.

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Buyer Profiles and Agent Analysis

Zach Sianos, the lead agent for Jellis Craig Kensington, identified the winning buyers as a local couple looking to upsize their living situation. The competing couples were first home buyers, with one having a parent bid on their behalf. Sianos explained that the vendors were a family with young children who had purchased the home as their first residence but had since outgrown the space. Despite recent cash rate increases, Sianos noted that properties under one million dollars retain strong momentum. He emphasized that homes with sensible reserve prices continue to perform well in this price-sensitive market segment.

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Surrey Hills Edwardian Sells Above Reserve

Earlier in the day, an Edwardian home in Surrey Hills sold for $2.26 million, exceeding its reserve by $200,000. The property, listed with a reserve of $2.06 million, features colored leadlight glass, an arched hallway, and high ceilings. Marshall White Boroondara lead agent Julian Papas reported that the auction began with a vendor's bid of $1.9 million. The first genuine bid of $1.92 million came from an owner-occupier, who then battled another owner-occupier in twenty thousand dollar increments. A third bidder joined at the two million dollar mark, leading to final offers in five thousand dollar steps. The winning couple, who own a home on the Bellarine Peninsula, plan to split their time between Melbourne and that coastal region. The vendors decided to scale down in Melbourne, having refinished floors and repainted the home to attract more buyers.

Balaclava Property Passes In at Auction

Meanwhile, a brand-new home in Balaclava passed in at auction on a vendor's bid of $2 million. The property includes two master suites with en suite bathrooms and walk-in robes. Melbourne Sotheby's International Realty Stonnington lead agent Will Hocking stated the reserve was $2.2 million. The auction attracted various parties, including a local investor and Queenslanders relocating to Melbourne. Some interested buyers registered in advance, while others attended on the day of the event. Hocking plans to negotiate with these parties before considering a re-auction before the end of the year. He highlighted that low stock levels, driven by rising interest rates and the upcoming state election in Victoria, are suppressing transaction volumes above two million dollars by fifty percent compared to last year.