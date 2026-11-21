North Melbourne Kangaroos secure a 32-point victory over Sydney Swans in the AFLW preliminary final, setting up a showdown for the women's competition flag.

North Melbourne Kangaroos have advanced to their fourth consecutive AFLW grand final following a decisive 32-point victory over the Sydney Swans in their preliminary final at Princes Park on Saturday. The Kangaroos controlled the pace for the majority of the contest, overcoming a spirited late surge from Sydney to secure a 13.5 (83) to 8.3 (51) triumph that keeps their premiership hopes firmly alive.

North Melbourne Secures Preliminary Final Victory

North Melbourne delivered a masterclass in structure and resilience to book a spot in the grand final, where they will face either Melbourne or Carlton in the second preliminary final scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The Kangaroos moved six goals clear in the first half and held their nerve against a Swans side that reduced the margin to just two goals in the fourth quarter. This victory places North Melbourne on the brink of achieving the first flag hat-trick in the history of the women's competition, a feat that would cement their status as the dominant force in the AFLW era.

Also read Sydney Swans AFLW reach first preliminary final after off-field turmoil galvanised squad

Jasmine Garner Leads Kangaroos Attack

Superstar forward Jasmine Garner was instrumental in the Kangaroos success, kicking three goals from 18 disposals despite being closely tagged by Swans defender Tanya Kennedy. Her performance was complemented by a midfield masterclass from Ash Riddell, who recorded 29 disposals, and Eilish Sheerin, who contributed 22 disposals to control the center bounce. Veteran leader Emma Kearney also made a significant impact on her return from a hamstring injury, registering 15 disposals and playing in her trademark combative style to unsettle the opposition.

Chloe Molloy Inspires Sydney Fightback

Chloe Molloy did everything in her power to keep Sydney Swans in the contest, kicking three goals during a crucial nine-minute burst in the second quarter to breathe life back into the team. Her efforts cut the 36-point margin back to 18 by half-time, with the score reading 9.2 to 6.2 at the main break. Molloy also sparked controversy and energy by disputing umpiring decisions alongside Riddell and Kearney, and she even rallied the team by sarcastically joining in the Kangaroos celebrations to provoke a reaction from the opposition.

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Early Goals and Tactical Battles

The contest began with high intensity as Cynthia Hamilton scored for Sydney just 21 seconds into the match, marking the fastest AFLW goal in the competition. However, Garner responded within a minute to take control of the opening term, which North Melbourne led 4.2 to 2.1 at the first break. The Kangaroos extended their lead early in the second quarter, piling on four consecutive goals after Garner added her second major, forcing Sydney to chase the game for the remainder of the first half.

Kangaroos Hold Firm for Historic Milestone

Despite a late scare, North Melbourne maintained their composure to run out 32-point winners, with Garner kicking the final goal with less than four minutes remaining. The victory ensures that the Kangaroos remain just one step away from completing an unprecedented three-peat in the AFLW. While the result was celebrated, there was some concern for ruck player Kim Rennie, who spent time on the turf in the final quarter and hobbled off with what appeared to be a right knee injury, potentially impacting her availability for the grand final.