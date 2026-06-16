North Melbourne footballers punished for breaking team rules after night out drinking

North Melbourne footballers Zac Fisher and Wil Dawson have been punished for breaking team rules after a night out drinking in Western Australia.

North Melbourne footballers Zac Fisher and Wil Dawson have been punished after a night out drinking in Western Australia. The pair went out boozing following the team's humiliating 124-point loss to Fremantle in Round 13.

They were then dropped for the clash with West Coast on Saturday, and it has now emerged they were actually sanctioned because they broke team rules by staying out late and drinking. In the loss to Fremantle, former Carlton player Fisher had 14 touches, while Dawson - who has managed just 12 games since debuting in 2024 - had four.

The club has stated that the pair failed to meet the standards expected of the team on the night after their game in Bunbury. As a result, they were not available for selection for the match against West Coast and played in the VFL team instead. North Melbourne is building a high-performance culture at the club, and on this occasion, both Zac and Wil did not live up to those standards.

It has been reported that there was no curfew or alcohol rules in place, and it appears that the players simply had a lot to drink. The incident has been described as a 'terrible look' for the club, and it remains to be seen how this will affect the team's performance in the future





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North Melbourne Zac Fisher Wil Dawson Team Rules Night Out Drinking

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