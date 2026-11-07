North Melbourne O'Loughlin Knee Injury Threatens AFLW Three-Peat Hopes

North Melbourne star O'Loughlin suffers a serious knee injury during their 7.7 (49) to 1.7 (13) win over Carlton, compounding injury concerns for their bid for a third consecutive AFLW premiership title.

North Melbourne defender O'Loughlin sustained a significant knee injury during the final quarter of Saturday's AFLW qualifying final, casting a shadow over the Kangaroos' campaign for a historic three-peat. The incident occurred in their 7.7 (49) to 1.7 (13) victory against the Carlton Blues at Ikon Park, turning a dominant performance into a moment of deep concern for the two-time defending premiership side.

The Moment O'Loughlin Was Injured

The injury took place after a tackle by Carlton midfielder Gab Pound, resulting in immediate and visible distress for the North Melbourne player. O'Loughlin was left in agony on the ground, requiring assistance from two trainers to help her off the field before the match concluded. The severity of the moment was highlighted by on-field reporter Nat Edwards, who described the athlete as inconsolable and in tears while attempting to communicate the specific nature of the damage to team physios.

Also read Melbourne Storm Back From 28 Points Down to Beat Geelong in AFLW Qualifying Final

Edwards noted that the player was gesturing toward her right knee during the assessment, indicating the precise location of the trauma. This negative event stood in stark contrast to the rest of the game, where North Melbourne controlled the tempo and effectively neutralized a spirited challenge from the Blues in the opening quarter.

Match Dynamics and Key Player Performances

Despite a scoreless first quarter where Carlton managed only two behinds, North Melbourne surged ahead with superior execution in favorable wind conditions. Kate Shierlaw opened the scoring five minutes into the second term, breaking the deadlock and allowing the Kangaroos to establish momentum. The team relied heavily on their experienced core, with Jasmine Garner recording 31 possessions and Ash Riddell leading all players with a game-high 33 possessions.

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Carlton's efforts were anchored by key defender Harriet Cordner, who marked her presence with six marks and provided early resistance. However, the Blues struggled to maintain pressure as the wind shifted against them. Sophie McKay prevented a goalless final for Carlton by kicking a goal 17 minutes into the last quarter, but it was too little, too late to alter the final result.

Compounding Injury Crisis for North Melbourne

The loss of O'Loughlin represents a significant blow to North Melbourne's forward planning as they attempt to secure the AFLW's first three-consecutive premiership. She joins veteran teammate Emma Kearney on the injury list, creating a major personnel crisis for the coaching staff. Kearney is currently recovering from a hamstring issue, further depleting the squad's depth in critical defensive and midfield roles.

These injuries raise questions about the team's structural integrity for the upcoming grand final series. The ability of remaining players to absorb increased workloads will be tested heavily in the coming weeks. Medical staff are now tasked with determining the extent of the knee damage and projecting a recovery timeline that aligns with the grand final schedule.

Attendance and Next Steps in the Finals

The qualifying final attracted 5028 spectators to Ikon Park, reflecting strong local interest in the high-stakes encounter. The late match saw Melbourne defeat Geelong in the earlier double-header, setting up a tense atmosphere for the North Carlton clash. North Melbourne must now focus on rehabilitation protocols while preparing for the next phase of the finals.

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As the team navigates these challenges, the focus shifts to managing the health of the remaining stars. The organization will monitor O'Loughlin's condition closely, with updates expected as assessment results finalize. The Kangaroos aim to overcome these setbacks and defend their title despite the mounting injury list affecting their core group.