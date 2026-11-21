Reigning premiers North Melbourne defeat Sydney Swans by 26 points in the AFLW preliminary final at Ikon Park, securing their fourth consecutive grand final berth.

North Melbourne secured their place in the AFLW grand final with a decisive 26-point victory over Sydney at Ikon Park on Saturday. The reigning premiers defeated preliminary final debutant Sydney 13.5 (83) to 8.3 (51) in front of approximately 7000 spectators. This win sets up a battle for a three-peat, with North Melbourne aiming to claim their fourth straight championship title.

Roos dominate early Swans rally

North Melbourne established early control under coach Darren Crocker, responding to every Sydney score in the first half. The Roos built a 36-point lead after scoring six consecutive goals across the opening two quarters. Sydney struggled to contain North Melbourne's turnover defense, which stifled the Swans' early attacking plays. The visitors appeared to be cruising toward their first-ever grand final appearance.

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Molloy ignites Swans comeback

Chloe Molloy spearheaded Sydney's second-half resurgence by kicking three goals within ten minutes. Her performance reduced the margin to 18 points by the main break after a period of intense pressure. Sydney's trademark defensive pressure intensified, creating a ten-minute deadlock that opened the second half. Cynthia Hamilton extended the Roos' lead with her second goal of the match, while Blaithin Bogue added a crucial score before the final break.

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Garner seals victory in crunch

North Melbourne captain Jasmine Garner delivered the decisive blows as the game entered its final quarter. Garner kicked her third goal of the match with approximately three minutes remaining to seal the victory. She finished with two goals and ten touches in the first half before Sydney's Tayna Kennedy attempted to neutralize her. Kennedy quelled stars Isabelle Pritchard and Georgie Prespakis in earlier finals but could not stop Garner's impact entirely.

Key players influence outcome

Emma Kearney returned from a hamstring injury in managed minutes, playing 54 per cent of the game. She recorded 15 touches and gained 283 metres ahead of the grand final showpiece. Amelia Martin epitomized Sydney's fighting spirit with a crunching tackle on Tahlia Randall to deny a sure-fire goal. Garner is considered a hot favorite to win the W Awards best and fairest following this commanding performance.