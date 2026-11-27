North Melbourne defeated Melbourne 6.8 (44) to 2.6 (18) in torrential rain at Ikon Park to become the first AFLW team to win three consecutive premierships. Jasmine Garner won best on ground and captain's medals.

North Melbourne has become the first AFLW team to win three consecutive premierships, defeating Melbourne by 26 points in torrential rain at Ikon Park on Friday night.

The final score was 6.8 (44) to 2.6 (18). In front of 12,659 fans, the Roos sealed the three-peat with a five-minute burst in the final quarter that turned a six-point lead into a 26-point victory. It was their third flag in a row. This season was harder than the previous two.

Also read North Melbourne wins third straight AFLW flag, beats Melbourne by 26 points

North Melbourne Dominate Key Phases

For the first time since 2023, North Melbourne lost a game, and challengers consistently came closer. Speculation about senior players retiring added to the occasion. The rain was seen as a potential equaliser for Melbourne. But North dominated three key phases: a fast start, holding steady under pressure, and a late burst to seal the win.

North Melbourne had not been a strong first-quarter team in 2026, often starting slowly before taking control. But on Friday, a fast start was crucial with rain falling and more forecast. Tess Craven kicked the first goal within 21 seconds, one of the fastest opening goals in AFLW history. Captain Jasmine Garner added a second six minutes in.

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Both early goals came from stoppage, which worried Melbourne. In their previous meeting, North had won through turnovers, not stoppages. Garner set the tone with seven disposals, four inside 50s and a goal in the first quarter. Melbourne over-possessed the ball in the wet, handballing too often instead of kicking for territory.

The Demons struggled to adapt early. In the second quarter, Melbourne shifted to a kicking game and kicked their only two goals. Tayla Harris, playing her 100th game, took a strong contested mark and converted. Megan Fitzsimon, in her 75th game, also scored.

Melbourne recorded a pressure factor of 2.30 in the second quarter and 2.38 in the third, at the elite level. But North maintained their lead. Eilish Sheerin kicked a classy goal 39 seconds into the second term. Melbourne's two goals came from intercepts.

Roos Deep Defence Absorb Pressure

At half-time, the Demons were within a goal. The third quarter was a goalless arm wrestle. North's deep defence held firm. Garner had eight intercepts and Ash Riddell seven.

Amy Gavin Mangan, Jenna Bruton and Eliza Shannon each had six. North's defenders forced Melbourne back into over-possession, reducing their kick rate to 50 per cent. The Roos absorbed pressure without conceding goals. In the last quarter, Melbourne controlled territory but could not kick the goal that would rattle North.

Tyla Hanks kicked two behinds. Jenna Bruton added a behind at the 3:19 mark to put North up by seven points.

Then came the decisive moment. A long rebounding kick unlocked North's speed. Vikki Wall scrapped the ball out, and Bella Eddey snapped a goal to put the Roos up by 13 points. That goal broke the dam.

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Bláithín Bogue kicked two more goals in quick succession, sealing the 26-point win. North kicked the last three goals of the game, as they had in their preliminary final. Bogue, who missed a set shot earlier, said she told herself there is no point overthinking it. She said coach Darren Crocker's three-quarter message was simple: do not panic and do what you know.

Freeman Words Inspire Roos Victory

The Roos were inspired by words from Cathy Freeman, who visited the club earlier in the season. Garner said Freeman was asked how she felt before her 400 metres final at Sydney 2000. Garner said: She had all that pressure but all she said when lining up was just do what I know. Crocker used that pre-game and it really motivated the girls.

We did not have to do anything special, just play the North Melbourne way. Garner won the premiership medal, best-on-ground medal and captain's medal. She said she was speechless about the three-peat. She added: Melbourne were coming and coming in that last quarter, and for us to find a way, like we always do, it is unbelievable.

Garner said the wet conditions made the footy scrappy but simple. She said: It becomes really simple footy, all about territory. Get the ball forward, you do not want to overuse in these conditions. Melbourne's banner read One Club, One Dream, Our Cup.

North's banner declared Not Done Yet, and they delivered immediately. Melbourne captain Kate Hore kicked a lone point in the first quarter. Hore and Alyssa Bannan missed chances in the second. Paxy Paxman, 38, made a brilliant smother on Talia Randall to prevent a certain goal.

Kearney Retirement Speculation Continues

Eliza McNamara spilled a critical mark for Melbourne in the third quarter. Jenna Bruton and Bogue both missed set shots as nerves crept in. Veteran Emma Kearney, 37, lifted the premiership cup but would not confirm retirement speculation. She said she would sit down with coaches and decide her future, with retirement an option.

Crocker said he would reach out to Freeman to tell her about her influence. He said: That little line she spoke about, with the weight of the nation on her shoulders, that ability to stay in the moment. North Melbourne now stands alongside Hawthorn and Brisbane in the men's league as hat-trick teams. They are the most accomplished team in AFLW history.