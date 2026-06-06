North Melbourne's Heavy Loss Highlights Critical Contest Struggle, Says Clarkson

Coach Alastair Clarkson lambasted his North Melbourne side after a devastating loss, blaming a failure to compete at the contest and a disrupted routine following the bye for the collapse.

The North Melbourne Football Club suffered a heavy defeat, marking their equal seventh-largest loss and one of their lowest scoring outputs in recent years. Their tally of just 31 points is only better than the 29 and 24 points they managed against Fremantle since 2013, highlighting a significant offensive collapse.

Coach Alastair Clarkson expressed deep disappointment, referring to the performance as a game where the team had its "pants pulled down.

" He pointed directly to an inability to compete at the contest, or "coalface," as the primary reason for the loss. According to Clarkson, the opposition controlled the early minutes of the match, and his side could never recover from that initial pressure. The problem quickly became self-perpetuating, turning into a "cancer" that ripped through the team's structure. Players became hesitant with the ball and overly reactive to the opponent's movement, causing the entire game plan to fall apart.

The only period where North Melbourne managed to claw back some respectability was when George Wardlaw kicked a goal in the seventh minute of the second quarter, briefly reducing the margin to under ten points. Clarkson partially attributed the shocking performance to the team's bye week and the disruption to their routine. He described the loss as "hard to explain," noting that teams often struggle after a break from match play.

The Kangaroos, he said, lost their resilient and tough approach during the downtime. This lack of routine and resolve was particularly evident in the second quarter when the opposition speared four goals from centre bounces and two from forward 50 stoppages. Those scores, he said, are "soul destroying.

" The coach's comments underline a worrying trend for a team that has previously endured heavy losses, including a 68-point defeat to Adelaide and a 38-point deficit to the Gold Coast Suns before a miraculous last-second victory. Clarkson questioned the team's resolve and strength, suggesting their training routines may have been compromised. He stressed that the team was simply not ready to compete from start to finish, a failure that has serious implications for the rest of the season.

The coach delivered a stark warning about the future. He stated that if the team cannot find the toughness required at the contest, they will continue to be "bridesmaids," always finishing just short of true contention. The loss serves as a critical wake-up call for the squad as they enter the second half of the AFL season. Despite the crushing defeat on the road, the Kangaroos will remain in Western Australia for the second leg of their designated home games.

They are scheduled to face the West Coast Eagles at Optus Stadium this coming Saturday, giving them a quick opportunity to respond and prove that this performance was an anomaly rather than a new standard





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AFL North Melbourne Kangaroos Alastair Clarkson Bye Week Contest Loss Performance

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