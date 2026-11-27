North Melbourne defeats Melbourne Demons by 26 points in stormy conditions to secure their third consecutive AFLW premiership, cementing a historic dynasty.

North Melbourne has secured a historic three-peat in the Australian Football League Women's competition by defeating the Melbourne Demons by 26 points in a dramatic grand final clash. The victory, achieved under torrential rain at Ikon Park, establishes the Roos as the first AFLW team to claim three consecutive premierships, etching their names into the record books alongside legendary men's teams Hawthorn and Brisbane.

The match concluded with a final score of 6.8 (44) to 2.6 (18), marking a decisive end to the contest after a tense third quarter. North Melbourne players rushed to embrace in ecstasy as pyrotechnics illuminated the stormy sky, while the defeated Melbourne Demons fell to their knees in devastation. This triumph cements the legacy of Darren Crocker's side as the most accomplished team in the history of the AFLW.

Also read North Melbourne Face Melbourne in Sold-Out AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park

Motivational Advice from Cathy Freeman

Post-match revelations from North Melbourne captain Jasmine Garner and coach Darren Crocker highlighted the significant impact of former Olympic sprinter Cathy Freeman. Freeman visited the club earlier in the season and shared insights on handling immense pressure, specifically recalling her mindset before the 400 metres final at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Garner, who was named best on ground, explained that Freeman's advice was to "just do what I know." This simple directive resonated deeply with the squad, who entered the grand final with the confidence that adhering to their established year-long style of play would yield results without needing to change their approach.

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Contingency Tactics and Rain Conditions

The heavy rainfall at Ikon Park significantly altered the nature of the game, forcing a shift toward simple, territory-based football. Garner noted that the conditions made it difficult to utilize the ball excessively, requiring players to focus on moving the ball forward efficiently rather than engaging in complex build-up plays.

North Melbourne capitalized on this simplified strategy throughout the match. Captain Jasmine Garner remained omnipresent, contributing a goal and recording seven disposals within the first quarter alone. Her leadership and on-field dominance were instrumental in maintaining the Roos' defensive structure and offensive pressure against the visitors.

Key Moments and Milestone Performances

The match began with a rapid strike from North Melbourne's Tess Craven, who soccered the opening goal from the left pocket. This moment mirrored the 2024 grand final, where Craven also kicked the opening goal to start the Roos' previous premiership run. The early start set a tone that the blue and white faithful at Ikon Park, among the 12,659 attendees, quickly embraced.

Melbourne struggled to find their rhythm in the opening stages, with captain Kate Hore and Alyssa Bannan missing scoring opportunities. The Demons finally broke through when Tayla Harris, celebrating her 100th game milestone, took a sensational contested mark and booted true to score their first goal. Veteran defender Paxy Paxman also made a crucial intervention, smothering a certain goal attempt by Talia Randall to preserve North's lead.

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Final Quarter Surge and Future Outlook

Despite nerves during a goalless third term where both Jenna Bruton and Bláithín Bogue missed set shots, North Melbourne held firm. Bogue credited Crocker's half-time address, which reiterated the message to remain calm and execute their skills, for keeping the squad focused during the tense periods of the match.

North Melbourne delivered on their pre-game promise of being "Not Done yet" in the final three minutes, led by Irish winger Bláithín Bogue. The Demons announced their intent to claim a second title with a banner reading "One Club, One Dream, Our Cup," but their valiant effort in the final quarter was insufficient to overturn the deficit. The Roos now turn their attention to defending their hard-earned dynasty status in the upcoming season.