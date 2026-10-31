North Melbourne Wins Third Straight AFLW Minor Premiership

North Melbourne beat Richmond 101-33 to claim a third consecutive AFLW minor premiership, the first club to do so, as Jasmine Garner starred with 28 disposals.

North Melbourne has secured the AFLW minor premiership with a 15.11 (101) to 5.3 (33) victory over Richmond at Windy Hill on Saturday, becoming the first club to top the ladder in three consecutive seasons. Captain Jasmine Garner led the Kangaroos with 28 disposals and one goal as North finished its campaign with an 11-1 record.

Knowing a win would deliver a piece of league history, the Kangaroos produced a 68-point thumping that underlined their status as the team to beat in the finals series.

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Garner Drives North Melbourne Minor Premiership

Garner's 28 touches and one goal firmed her position for the league's best and fairest award. The star midfielder was integral in helping North Melbourne close the home-and-away season at 11-1.

Midfielder Ash Riddell was typically inspirational with 32 disposals, while forward Tahlia Randall kicked three goals. Monique Conti was busy for Richmond with 33 disposals.

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Richmond briefly threatened when it kicked two of the first three goals, but the visitors found another gear and booted the next seven majors to put the result beyond doubt.

Kangaroos Enter Finals as Team to Beat

North Melbourne enters the finals series having won its games by an average of 43.2 points. The Kangaroos thrashed second-placed Geelong by 73 points earlier in the year.

That margin and the ladder position make the Kangaroos the clear favourite heading into the postseason, with Garner's form central to their chances.

Saints Sink Toward Wooden Spoon

St Kilda's wooden spoon finish was virtually cemented in a weather-affected 7.9 (51) to 7.3 (45) loss to Port Adelaide. The Saints ended their season at 1-11 and will need either Collingwood or Essendon to suffer a massive loss to avoid last place.

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The result caps a tumultuous campaign for St Kilda, whose coach Nick Dal Santo stepped down midway through the season and whose program is under an independent review.

Port Adelaide Falls Short of Finals

Port Adelaide could not celebrate the win too wildly, as it needed a huge victory to stay in finals contention. The Power are equal on points with eighth-placed Hawthorn at 24 but have a significantly lower percentage.

The outcome means 2022 All Australian Kirsty Lamb and captain Justine Mules-Robinson will not end their careers with a finals appearance.