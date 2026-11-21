North Melbourne defeats Sydney 83-51 in the WFL Preliminary Final to reach the decider, positioning the team for a historic back-to-back premiership victory.

North Melbourne advanced to the women's football grand final on Saturday at Ikon Park by defeating the Sydney Swans with a decisive 13.5 (83) to 8.3 (51) victory. The result moves the Kangaroos to the brink of history, as they now stand ready to become the first women's team in the competition's era to win consecutive premierships.

Kangaroos Dominate Early Then Weather Swans Storm

The North Melbourne women controlled the tempo for much of the match, establishing a commanding lead of up to 36 points midway through the second quarter. This early dominance put the side in cruise control, allowing them to manage the game's flow while Sydney fought to close the gap. However, the Swans mounted a fierce comeback in the second half, challenging the Kangaroos' concentration and forcing a tense finish to the contest before North Melbourne kicked away late to secure the win.

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Key Player Performances Define The Tactical Battle

Ash Riddell led the charge for North Melbourne with 29 disposals and a goal, displaying her usual midfield dominance. Jas Garner proved crucial with three major scores from just 18 touches, while Tess Craven anchored the defense before contributing a forward goal. Veteran midfielder Emma Kearney, playing on limited minutes due to a hamstring injury sustained in Round 8, recorded 15 disposals before being rested for the final quarter. On the opposing side, Sydney superstar Chloe Molloy scored three goals from 16 touches in her swingwoman role, keeping her team in contention despite the eventual loss.

Alister Nicholson Highlights Class Over Chaos

North Melbourne coach Alister Nicholson attributed the victory to the team's class, experience, and desire to win a third straight premiership. He noted that while Sydney produced something special for a period of the game, the Kangaroos' ability to maintain focus was the differentiating factor. The win places the club in a historic position, having lost only once in the current dominant run since the end of 2023.

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Nicole Bresnahan Celebrates Return To The Decider

Veteran player Nicole Bresnahan expressed her joy at returning to a grand final after missing last year's flag due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. She praised the relentless effort of her teammates, noting that hard work goes into reaching finals, let alone preliminary and grand finals. Bresnahan credited the Sydney team for giving North Melbourne a tough contest in all four quarters, but emphasized the squad's excitement to compete for another title.

Chloe Molloy Expresses Pride In Swans Resilience

Despite the heartbreak of the loss, Sydney star Chloe Molloy expressed immense pride in her group's performance. She acknowledged the devastation of missing the grand final after such hard work, but highlighted the strong culture the program has built. Molloy stated that the team took it to North Melbourne for four quarters and believes the experience will build hunger for a return next season, affirming that the squad deserves to be back at this stage of the playoffs.