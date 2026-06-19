North Queensland Divided Over Pauline Hanson's Rising Influence

In North Queensland, reactions to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson range from strong support to criticism, as her party gains ground in regional areas like the Hinchinbrook by-election, highlighting voter dissatisfaction with major parties and concerns about populist rhetoric.

North Queensland constituents have expressed a spectrum of reactions, from enthusiastic support to firm rejection, to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson 's proposed policies and her continued presence in the region.

Political analysts note a significant shift in voter sentiment, with minor parties gaining traction due to widespread dissatisfaction with the two major parties. The recent 2025 Hinchinbrook state by-election, located just north of Townsville, serves as a clear example: One Nation's vote nearly tripled, increasing by 8.9 percent to reach 13.5 percent of the total. This surge underscores a growing appetite for alternative political voices.

Senator Hanson further solidified her connections in North Queensland this week by reuniting with mining billionaire Gina Rinehart in Townsville, a meeting that drew both support and scrutiny. Among those who welcome Hanson is resident Lauren Mylonas, who acknowledges that some of Hanson's statements are controversial but believes she is authentic and knowledgeable.

"She can be over the top with some things. You can't say a lot of the things she says are OK but the majority of it sounds like she knows what she's talking about. She's very down to earth and I think she'll do the country great," Mylonas stated.

Similarly, William McGann, a recent migrant from the UK, described Senator Hanson as a "breath of fresh air" because of her common-sense attitude and perceived focus on the people rather than self-interest.

"She's not interested in making people appreciate her just for the sake of it. She wants what's right for the people. She's a breath of fresh air because most politicians now, they just want to serve themselves. She seems to be serving the people," McGann explained.

However, not all residents share this positive view. Several small business owners in Townsville declined to speak on the record about Hanson due to fear of backlash, indicating a polarized social environment. Environmental scientist Jai Kaartinen-Price formed his opinions based on social media and expressed skepticism about Hanson's appeal to his demographic and the nation. He argued that her strategy is divisive and oversimplifies complex issues.

"From what I can gather, she's not really likely to benefit people in my demographic, or the country," Kaartinen-Price said. He criticized the tendency to blame minority groups for societal problems, noting that "most of the time, problems are complex and nuanced.

" He further linked Hanson's approach to a broader trend of populist politics gaining popularity over the last decade. Despite the gains in Hinchinbrook, Senator Hanson downplayed any immediate threat to Queensland Premier David Crisafulli, stating, "I don't think he's got anything to worry about at the moment. He's got another two and a half years until the next election.

" She instead emphasized a changing tide, asserting that voters are increasingly making independent decisions and seeking change because they dislike the country's direction. "People are starting to say they want change and they don't like the direction the country is going," she concluded





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