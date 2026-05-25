North Sydney Olympic Pool to Reopen After $122 Million Upgrades

The revamped Olympic pool will reopen on August 7, five years after the initial $58 million estimated cost, with a total cost of $122 million finally being completed after cost blowouts and delays

The revamped North Sydney Olympic Pool will be unveiled to the public in just over two months, almost five years after the project began, following significant cost blowouts and delays.

The project has been plagued by major issues, with the initial estimated cost being $58 million, however total cost ended up being $122 million. Developer Icon has handed the keys to North Sydney Council, paving the way for the historic complex to reopen on August 7. Swimmers will now endure 1986 days without a public swimming pool. The renovation is a complex process, with the council staff are now focusing on fit-outs, equipment installations, staffing, and testing systems and technology.

The overhauled complex includes a heated outdoor pool, indoor pool, program pool, grandstand, splash pad and children's play area, a reformer Pilates studio, swim school, crìhe, spa, sauna, and sundeck. The pool is set to reopen with casual entry costing $11 for adults, $8.80 for children and $8.25 for concession-holders. The council will also be offering guided tours prior to the reopening, stating the pool is built for future generations of swimmers and visitors.

The cost of the upgrades has been a matter of debate, with some questioning whether local governments should undertake such large infrastructure projects. North Sydney Council staff are now working on heritage restoration works including the iconic art deco brick wall facing the harbour





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North Sydney Olympic Pool Australia Swimming Olympic Pool Infrastructure Projects Cost Blowouts Delays Renovations Upgrades Recreation Centers Public Facilities

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