Northern Territory Supreme Court Overturns Decision Blocking Criminal Defendants' Adjournments

The NT Supreme Court has overturned a decades-old decision that blocked criminal defendants in Northern Territory Local Courts from seeking adjournments after being refused legal aid on funding grounds. The ruling allows defendants to seek adjournments based on a lack of representation through no fault of their own, affecting both summary and 'serious' offences.

Criminal defendants in the Northern Territory's Local Court s who have been refused legal aid on funding grounds could soon have their cases adjourned indefinitely following a ruling in the Northern Territory Supreme Court .

The NT Supreme Court has overturned its 2006 decision, allowing defendants to seek adjournments based on a lack of representation through no fault of their own. The ruling means that criminal proceedings in the Local Court could be put on hold until a 'fair trial' was possible.

Since November, Legal Aid NT and the Country Liberal Party government have continued to blame each other for the funding impasse that has seen an increasing number of defendants seeking to have their cases put on hold. An unknown number of Territorians facing criminal charges in the Local Court are now expected to apply for indefinite adjournments based on yesterday's ruling.

The NT Supreme Court has ruled that the Local Court has an implied power to regulate its own proceedings, including a power to prevent the abuse of its processes. The experienced NT lawyer Beth Wild said the ruling gave the Local Court 'some certainty' and affected not only the 'significant number of people that are awaiting their hearing in the Local Court' but also victims seeking justice.

The ruling affects both summary and 'serious' offences, which are broadly divided between 'summary' offences, decided by a judge in the Local Court, and more serious, 'indictable' offences, tried before a jury in the Supreme Court





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Northern Territory Supreme Court Legal Aid NT Country Liberal Party Criminal Defendants Adjournments Legal Representation Funding Impasse Fair Trial Local Court Summary Offences Indictable Offences Abuse Of Processes Adjournment Applications

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