Norway Considers Granting Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra Regency Powers Amid Royal Health Crises

Parliament debates a constitutional amendment that would enable Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra to act as queen regent if King Harald V and Crown Prince Haakon are both unable to serve, highlighting recent health issues and a criminal case affecting the royal family.

The Norwegian Parliament is debating a constitutional amendment that would allow Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra to assume the role of queen regent should the nation's head of state become unable to perform his duties.

The 22‑year‑old princess, who is currently a student at the University of Sydney, is second in the line of succession after her father, Crown Prince Haakon, and her grandfather, King Harald V, remains the reigning monarch. Under today's rules the only designated regent is Crown Prince Haakon; if he were abroad or otherwise indisposed when King Harald were incapacitated, the government would temporarily take over the constitutional responsibilities of the head of state.

The proposed amendment would give the Crown Princess the authority to chair the Council of State in such a scenario, effectively positioning her as a queen regent until the king recovers or a new monarch ascends the throne. King Harald's health has been a recurring concern in recent years. The 89‑year‑old monarch has been hospitalised several times, most recently during a holiday in Tenerife in February, when Crown Prince Haakon stepped in to perform the bulk of official duties.

Compounding the royal family's challenges, Crown Princess Mette‑Marit, the wife of Crown Prince Haakon, has been battling a severe case of pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive lung disease that affects roughly 13 to 20 people per 100,000 worldwide. In early March doctors announced that she underwent a successful lung transplant and would remain at Oslo's National Hospital for several weeks to adjust medication, manage potential complications, and begin rehabilitation.

The serious nature of her illness forced Princess Ingrid Alexandra to suspend her bachelor's degree program at the University of Sydney and return to Norway to support her family, as reported by the Daily Mail. The family's difficulties have been further magnified by a criminal case involving Mette‑Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby, who was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of two counts of rape.

The verdict added a painful public dimension to an already strained royal household. Together, these events have spurred discussions within Norway's parliament about ensuring a clear line of succession and continuity of governance. By granting the Crown Princess regency powers, lawmakers hope to prevent any constitutional vacuum if both the king and the crown prince are simultaneously unable to fulfill their duties.

The amendment, if passed, would mark a historic shift in Norway's constitutional practice, giving the young princess a direct role in the nation's highest council and reinforcing the monarchy's resilience amid personal and health challenges.





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