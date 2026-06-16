Norway's Crown Prince Stepson Found Guilty of Rape, Sentenced to Four Years

Marius Borg Hoiby, the stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, has been found guilty of two counts of rape and other crimes. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Marius Borg Hoiby, the stepson of Norway 's Crown Prince Haakon, has been found guilty of two counts of rape and other crimes. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

The 29-year-old had pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations against him, including those of rape, while admitting to some lesser ones. He can appeal the verdict. Prosecutors had asked for Hoiby to be sentenced to seven years and seven months of prison. The seven-week trial gripped the Nordic country, detailing Hoiby's drug addiction, self-made videos of sexual encounters, and more than 800 electronic messages entered into evidence.

This case has sparked widespread concern and outrage in Norway, with many calling for greater accountability from the royal family. The verdict has also raised questions about the role of privilege and power in the justice system. In related news, the Norwegian government has announced plans to increase funding for support services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

This move is seen as a positive step towards creating a safer and more supportive environment for those affected by these crimes. However, many are calling for further action to address the root causes of these issues and to ensure that those in positions of power are held accountable for their actions. The case of Marius Borg Hoiby is a stark reminder of the need for greater awareness and understanding of these complex issues.

It is essential that we continue to work towards creating a society where everyone feels safe and supported, regardless of their background or circumstances. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, there are resources available to help. The National Sexual Assault, Family and Domestic Violence Counselling Service, 1800RESPECT, can be contacted on 1800 737 732 or visited at 1800RESPECT.org.au.

Additionally, the Men's Referral Service, 1300 766 49, offers advice and counselling for men concerned about their use of family violence





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