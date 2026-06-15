Norwegian Royal Scandal: Crown Princess's Son Sentenced to Four Years for Rape

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison for two counts of rape and 32 other offences, in a case that has shocked the nation and tarnished the monarchy's reputation.

An Oslo court has sentenced Marius Borg Hoiby , the 29-year-old son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit , to four years in prison on two counts of rape and a total of 32 other offences.

The verdict concludes a high-profile trial that has deeply shaken Norway's monarchy. Hoiby faced 40 charges, spanning from rape to traffic violations, with a potential maximum sentence of 16 years. One of the rapes occurred at the official residence of Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit in 2018. Although acquitted of two additional rape counts, he was convicted of repeated domestic abuse against an ex-girlfriend, along with numerous other crimes including issuing threats, drug offences, and traffic violations.

Hoiby, who is not a working member of the royal family and has no permanent employment, was taken into custody in February and denied the most serious allegations. He was absent from the courtroom on Monday but followed the proceedings via video link. The reading of the verdict caused a rape victim present in court to collapse in tears. His legal team announced plans to appeal both rape convictions and the domestic abuse verdict.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo stated that the outcome demonstrates that no one is above the law, regardless of personal connections. The trial, which ran from February 3 to March 19, exposed Hoiby's extravagant lifestyle and his lifelong struggle for recognition outside the shadow of his mother's prominent position. He testified, "I'm mostly known as my mother's son, not anything else. So I've had an extreme need for recognition my whole life.

" The alleged rapes between 2018 and 2024 followed nights of heavy partying involving alcohol and drugs. Prosecutors argued that while some encounters began consensually, they turned non-consensual when the women were asleep or unconscious. Central to the legal debate was the women's capacity to consent and what Hoiby could reasonably have perceived. Hoiby complained about media portrayal, claiming he was painted as "a monster" and made "the hate target of all of Norway.

" The scandal first erupted on August 4, 2024, with his arrest for assaulting his then-girlfriend in Oslo. Former influencer partner Nora Haukland subsequently disclosed a pattern of physical and psychological abuse, which prosecutors labeled a "reign of terror.

" Notably, the women did not initiate the rape charges. Instead, police investigating the 2024 assault discovered video evidence on Hoiby's devices depicting non-consensual acts; the women featured were unaware of the footage and were later contacted by authorities. The affair has embarrassed the Norwegian royal family and contributed to a decline in public support, although the institution remains broadly popular. It compounds earlier controversies, including Crown Princess Mette-Marit's association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old Crown Princess battles an incurable lung disease that has recently worsened, placing her on a transplant waiting list





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Norwegian Royalty Marius Borg Hoiby Crown Princess Mette-Marit Rape Conviction Royal Scandal Oslo Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Norway's Crown Prince Stepson Sentenced to Four Years in PrisonThe stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon has been sentenced to four years' jail after being found guilty of two counts of rape, domestic violence, and other crimes.

Read more »

Stepson of Norway’s crown prince gets four years’ jail for rapeMarius Borg Hoiby, 29, was found guilty of two counts of rape as well as domestic violence and other crimes.

Read more »

Son of Norway’s crown princess convicted of rape and sentenced to four years in prisonMarius Borg Høiby found guilty of ⁠two ​counts of rape, one count of domestic violence and other ⁠crimes

Read more »

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, found guilty of two counts of rapeMarius Borg Høiby has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape, among other charges. The seven-week trial revealed his drug addiction and self-made videos of sexual encounters. He was convicted of raping two women, with incidents at the Crown Prince's estate in 2018 and after a party in Oslo six years later. He was also found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend but cleared of two other rape charges. He pleaded not guilty to the most severe accusations and can appeal the verdict. The case comes as his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is gravely ill with pulmonary fibrosis.

Read more »