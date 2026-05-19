Not a Souvenir: Tony Albert's Collection of 'Aboriginalia' and the Commodification of First Nations People

Not a Souvenir at the MCA is a solo exhibition by Tony Albert, showcasing his vast collection of 'Aboriginalia' – objects depicting Aboriginal people and designs created by non-Indigenous people. The exhibition explores the commodification and misrepresentation of First Nations people and invites the public to donate items to Albert's collection. The show features an 'Aboriginalia room' with hundreds of objects, an installation of souvenir boomerangs, and artworks incorporating items of Aboriginalia. A massive new text work critiques these objects as painful representations of a violent and oppressive history that reduce diverse cultures to simplistic, exoticised icons and colonial narratives that marginalise Indigenous people.

Not a Souvenir at the MCA highlights the commodification and misrepresentation of First Nations people – and invites the public to reckon with their complicity.

Tony Albert spent decades collecting racist 'Aboriginalia' – objects depicting Aboriginal people and designs created by non-Indigenous people. Now he wants to turn yours into art. The exhibition includes an 'Aboriginalia room' with hundreds of objects from his collection, along with an installation of souvenir boomerangs and artworks incorporating items of Aboriginalia.

The show also features a massive new text work critiquing these objects as painful representations of a violent and oppressive history that reduce diverse cultures to simplistic, exoticised icons and colonial narratives that marginalise Indigenous people





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Tony Albert Aboriginalia Commodification Misrepresentation First Nations People Collecting Art Exhibition Museum Of Contemporary Art (MCA) Sydney French Ministry Of Culture Order Of Arts And Letters Artistic Director National Indigenous Art Triennial Biennale Of Sydney Cultural Commodification Souvenir Shops Colonial Landmarks Captain Cook Cruises Tourist-Heavy Site Artworks Installation Text Work Art Critic Art Gallery Archibald Prize Stolen Generations Vulnerability Innocence Need For Kids To Be Cherished Grim Irony Politics Overwhelming For People

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