Ashton says Suaalii not Test standard after Wallabies thrashed 45-22 by England

Former England winger Chris Ashton questioned why Rugby Australia keeps signing rugby league players after the Wallabies 45-22 loss to England, saying Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is not Test standard and would not start for England.

Former England winger Chris Ashton has questioned why Rugby Australia keep signing rugby league players, saying Wallabies highest-paid star Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is not a Test-standard rugby union player and would not get a start in the English side.

Ashton spoke out after Australia suffered a dismal 45-22 defeat against England at Twickenham on Monday morning AEDT. He was not alone, with numerous other ex-England players and pundits also piling into the toothless and woeful Wallabies. Ashton, who played rugby league for Wigan and England before switching to union and representing England 44 times, was scathing of the Wallabies performance.

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Ashton Criticizes Wallabies Energy Levels

I think the biggest tell in games of this level is how much energy and effort that players are putting in, and Australia were operating at about 20 per cent, Ashton said. It was almost a carbon copy of last season, a 25-7 England win. I just cannot get my head around it. We keep trying to find positives for Australia, and that they are moving in the right direction, but I ain't seeing it.

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And they keep signing rugby league players, Ashton said. This Suaalii gamble, I dread to think how much he gets paid, he doesn't look like a international rugby union player to me. If he was English, he wouldn't be playing for England. He just won't be there, Ashton said.

But yet he's here, he's running around every week for Australia. And they've got two or three more coming, rugby league lads that they want to get for the World Cup. I've no idea where Australia are heading, and what direction they're going in. And they've got a World Cup coming up in less than a year.

Suaalii Struggles With Rugby Union Tactics

Suaalii was shifted to the wing for Monday morning's clash and had success in aerial contests, but didn't see much ball in attack, with only eight carries. Ashton said it took him three years to acclimatise to rugby, and said during BBC commentary for the match it looked like Suaalii didn't know what he was doing in rugby.

When I'm watching him, I'm watching him ruck, he looks like me when I didn't know, and I didn't have a clue what was going on, Ashton said post-game. He doesn't know how to ruck, he doesn't know where to hit the ruck. They, Australia, are in all sorts, and they're trying to force him into this team, and they've signed more rugby league lads. Rugby Australia has also signed Angus Crichton in the last year.

When it was raised on the BBC podcast that Australia and England would likely play each other in the rugby World Cup quarter-finals next year, Ashton said: We're into a semi if that's the case. In the Daily Mail, former England halfback Ben Youngs was a little kinder to Suaalii but said the fact backrower Henry Pollock was allowed to play wing without being tested showed how badly the Wallabies played.

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Youngs Highlights England Tactical Superiority

He was laughing after the game about how easy it was and that's a damning indictment of Australia, Youngs wrote. If England were playing against New Zealand, France or South Africa, they would ruthlessly try to target him off strike moves and contestable kicks. Australia did none of that, Youngs wrote. They gave him an armchair ride.

That's rugby IQ 101. Where's your nous? Where's your match understanding? They could have Mark Nawaqanitawase and Joseph Suaalii as all-star wingers at the World Cup but if that was their standard of half-backs, then they are going nowhere.

Jamie George Defends Wallabies Performance

In The Guardian, rugby correspondent Gerard Meagher said of the woeful Wallabies: There was none of the counterattacking swagger that they are capable of and little of the ball-carrying thrust that some of their heavyweights can produce - at least not until the game was well and truly up. Surprisingly, however, England hooker Jamie George leapt to the Wallabies defence, saying their performance was nullified by a strong England showing, and that Australia can still have a decent tour.

I thought they played well today. I genuinely thought that they were pretty good across the whole, George said. You know, there was a lot of tough contests out there. I think we've got to give ourselves a little bit of credit here.

A lot of teams when you win convincingly, you talk about the opposition maybe not showing up. I think maybe the key here is to focus on how we were able to not let them play their game because they're a very, very good team, and I think they'll show that throughout this autumn, George said.