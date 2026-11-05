Mount Buffalo Chalet Reopens October 24 After 2006 Closure as Camping Family Recalls Blizzards

Mount Buffalo Chalet, closed since 2006, has reopened under Belgravia Outdoor Education on October 24, reviving family holiday memories at the Victorian alpine park.

Mount Buffalo Chalet reopened on October 24 after being closed since 2006, and has been leased to Belgravia Outdoor Education. The reopening revives a long-held fantasy of staying at a hotel on the beloved mountain, one that had seemed unlikely for nearly two decades.

Cup weekend marks the opening of the summer camping season at Mount Buffalo National Park. Like many people who love this part of Victoria, booking a campsite for this busy weekend gave a family something lovely to look forward to all year. It was their annual mini-adventure in the Victorian Alps before the end of the year. The word summer is always used with caution.

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They never knew exactly what kind of weather they would get on the mountain. They optimistically anticipated sunny hikes, swimming in Lake Catani and cosy nights by an outdoor fire. That was exactly what they got some years. Other years it was more like sleet, hail, rain and wind.

One year they arrived to find the occupants of the entire campground taking shelter in the 1938-built ranger's stone hut while a blizzard raged. Did they consider turning around and heading back down the mountain? Never. Mount Buffalo is spectacular in every season and any weather.

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Family Trips to Mount Buffalo

No matter what came along to challenge them, there was never a good enough reason to cancel. Their love for this rugged mountain never wavered. It has spectacular views, challenging hikes, massive rocks and mostly untouched nature. Alongside its ruggedness, the picturesque artificial lake and the faded charm of the Mount Buffalo Chalet added another dimension to the experience.

The lake is named after Carlo Catani, the public works engineer who designed it in 1910. Lake Catani is an artificial lake created that year, and it remains a central feature of the camping area. Every year a walk to the deserted chalet was a fixture on their must-do list. They looked in on the ghostly lounges and dining room with their faces squished against the windows.

They wandered its flower gardens and inspected the desolate swimming pool. It was as important as scaling the rocks and shimmying into the crevices at Chalwell Galleries. It was as important as climbing up to The Horn, Mount Buffalo's highest point, for 360 degree views of the alps and valleys. They imagined a time when the magnificent timber hotel was still in operation and how wonderful it would be if it came back to life.

Its history as a holiday and skiing destination evoked another, more gentle time. Holidays on the mountain then involved warm beds, high tea and eating indoors. But this early 20th century concept of leisure never erased its ancient history, it only brought it into stark relief. Mount Buffalo is the home of the Mogullumbidj people who lived across north-east Victoria.

Ancient History of Mount Buffalo

It was called Tubbalunganer long before explorers Hamilton Hume and William Hovell saw it in the distance in 1824 and renamed it after the sleeping mammal. The mountain itself is thought to be 420 million years old. Baron Ferdinand von Mueller, the botanist and explorer who later became the first director of Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens, was as enthusiastic as the family. He travelled to Mount Buffalo many times in the 1850s to explore its unique plants and landscape.

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The family's own investigations on the mountain were a little less scientific. They looked for trees that would be safe to pitch their tents under. They checked for venomous snakes and spiders and signs of wombats and wallabies. Mostly the mother kept an eye on the child that liked to climb rocks, was always looking for the highest spot, and once climbed onto a tree trunk dangling over a precipice.

Like Picnic at Hanging Rock, they spent a lot of time plaintively calling her name. When she was not enjoying the landscape, her heart was usually in her mouth. After a while that phase passed, and she moved on to the next one. Teenagers, unaware that sounds travel through tents, distracted her from her afternoon reading with their fascinating conversations.

These holidays also exposed their kids to the talents of friends. John's car was like a tardis, and he was always able to produce the perfect camping tool or piece of equipment at a moment's notice. Chris had a calm demeanour and experience in emergency medicine, which always reassured her that their communal gang of children would be safe. Alison, a teacher by nature and profession, was always ready with a great idea for a game.

Their family chipped in with enthusiasm and a regular supply of chocolate. These holidays sadly came to an end as all their children got older and VCE exam season beckoned. Perhaps it was the mother who put the nail in the coffin. On their last year at Mount Buffalo on opening weekend, while the rest of the family camped at Lake Catani, she did the unthinkable.

Chalet Reopening in October

She booked accommodation at the bottom of the mountain. When they arrived dripping wet later that night, she welcomed them in with only a small amount of schadenfreude. The final summer weekend in a blizzard had finally gotten the better of her. Now their children go with their own friends and the couple drives up the mountain whenever they are in the northeast.

The views at The Horn still call, and the chalet still evokes a fantasy of staying at a hotel on their beloved mountain. That fantasy will soon be a reality, which makes another holiday, albeit a very different one, a tantalising possibility. The chalet was closed in 2006, but was recently leased to Belgravia Outdoor Education and reopened on October 24.