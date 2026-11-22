Elon Musk told the DealBook summit he regrets spending nearly half a billion dollars in the last election and now insists he is not MAGA, as a new HBO documentary examines the government subsidies behind his fortune.

Elon Musk now says he is not MAGA, after once calling himself dark gothic MAGA during the presidential campaign. Speaking at the New York Times DealBook summit, he told colleague Andrew Ross Sorkin he is not even sure what the term means.

Musk, who once wrote that he loved Donald Trump as much as a straight man can love another man, said he felt pretty foolish about spending nearly half a billion dollars in the last election. Probably if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money, he said. He extolled the virtues of divided government and said he thought Texas, where much of his empire is based, would be fine under Gina Hinojosa, the Democrat just elected governor.

Also read Democrats to Investigate Elon Musk's Starlink Disruptions and Secret Power

He appeared at DealBook on a screen because he was in China with Trump. Musk and Trump appeared together in the Oval Office in May 2025. As many predicted, their relationship ended in tears. It is easy to believe Musk would like his money back, trivial as the amount might be to him, but his attempt to rebrand is ludicrous.

Just last month, Musk changed the name of his company SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI in deference to Trump's demand that people refer to artificial intelligence as superintelligence. Still, the fact that Musk feels the need to create distance from the Republican Party suggests the midterms rattled him. This election was not just a rebuke of Trump. It was a rejection of Musk, with Democrats all over the country acting as if he were on the ballot.

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Tech Billionaires Seen as Political Villains

In politics and entertainment, tech billionaires are increasingly seen as villains, and Musk seems to want to retreat into his companies. He told Sorkin he had not paid much attention to the midterms because he was busy with his various businesses. I think I am ideologically quite moderate, he said. In July, he posted that anyone who opposes remigration is a traitor, using a term that refers to the forcible removal of non-white immigrants.

But Musk cannot simply escape politics, and not just because his about-face is transparently self-serving. He will always be a political figure because his companies are deeply intertwined with the government, making him a quasi-state actor. The Trump years revealed Musk's racist political inclinations and also showed that his Brobdingnagian wealth owes a lot to American taxpayers and gives him unwarranted power over them. With Democrats in charge, that dynamic may now be tested.

It is kind of staggering, but you can see how quickly he is reversing because he understands how the fortunes of his company are so tied in with state and federal government goodies, said Alex Gibney, director of a new four-hour documentary about Musk. The film, which will be on HBO early next year, examines how much the tech oligarch could have to lose from sustained public scrutiny.

It deconstructs the legend around Musk and shows how much of his success is owed to the government he recently took a chainsaw to. Gibney's film reminds us that Musk did not start Tesla, he bought it. One of the real founders told CNBC that Musk has accomplished some amazing things in his own right, adding: I am not sure why he also has to say that he was a founder when he was not.

Documentary Challenges Musk Origin Story

Gibney shows how Musk sometimes resorted to chicanery to make his products seem more impressive. In a wrongful death deposition, a former Tesla employee admitted to staging a video purporting to show a car's self-driving capabilities. An engineer hid in the back, where he made the car stop and start. The film also punctures the idea that engineering is Musk's primary talent.

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At one point, Jim Cantrell, the former vice president of business development at SpaceX, laughs when he hears Musk wanted to be called SpaceX's chief engineer. Elon is a damn good engineer, but he is not an educated engineer, Cantrell says. Musk is not a fraud like Elizabeth Holmes. His companies build tangible and sometimes remarkable things, including cars, rockets and satellites.

He has a genius of a certain sort, primarily for attracting investors and securing government money. Gibney says Musk has mastered what he calls reward hacking. His foremost skill, Gibney told me, is both harnessing government contracts and also government subsidies. That is his genius.

His whole career is built on that. A third of Tesla's profits in the previous decade came from selling credits created by government climate programs. Musk's fortune is built on at least $38 billion that he has gotten from the government, often at critical moments. In Texas alone, state Republicans have given him at least $1.7 billion in grants, tax breaks and incentives.

Government Contracts Fuel Musk Fortune

Last year, when Texas journalists requested communications between the state government and Musk and his companies, the governor refused and claimed they could reveal intimate and embarrassing details. Hinojosa, who sued to make the emails public, will soon have access to them. In an interview with Texas Monthly, the state's incoming Democratic attorney-general, Nathan Johnson, said of Musk: I do not respect his attempts to control the future of the world by controlling governmental power.

To the extent enforcement of the law prevents him from doing that, I will be doing that. A Musk-owned satellite service that Ukraine uses to operate drones was slowed. It was unclear whether Musk or Trump had given the order. That alone is a demonstration of the intolerable authority he has arrogated to himself.

At the end of Musk's DealBook summit interview, Sorkin reminded him that he once said his mind was like a storm. Musk said that it has not been like that lately. I feel relatively at peace, he said. Hopefully not for long.