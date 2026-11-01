Seattle ranks in top five of Global Cities Index, beating Chicago and Los Angeles

Seattle placed in the top five of the Global Cities Index, which ranks 50 locations based on economic strength and other metrics. The city's tech, aerospace, and retail sectors drove its high ranking, surpassing Chicago and Los Angeles.

Seattle has been ranked in the top five of the 2026 Global Cities Index, a league table of 50 locations. The index uses five key metrics, including economic strength, which skews results toward major financial centres.

Of the 50 cities, 16 are in the United States. The ranking order delivered surprises. San Francisco placed fifth, Boston seventh, Los Angeles 12th, Washington DC 14th, and Houston 28th. Each of these ranked higher than Chicago, which came 47th.

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Seattle Top Five Ranking Surprise

Seattle's top-five placement was unexpected. The author of the report chuckled at Seattle's listing. Not because Seattle is not a fabulous city. It is, specifically, the author's favourite city in the entire US.

But the Seattle described in the survey was not recognisable. The author is not sure many of the city's four million residents would recognise it either. Seattle's economic prowess underpins its elevated slot. The accompanying blurb talks of the city's sizeable tech and aerospace sectors, mentioning Microsoft, Amazon and Boeing.

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It also speaks of major retail headquarters, and tips its hat to Starbucks, Costco and Nordstrom. This made the author laugh again. From the author's experience, if there is one city that does not give an iced latte for its corporate behemoths, it is this arty, individualistic, obstreperous outpost on Puget Sound. The author took a trip to the Starbucks on Pike Place during a first stay in Seattle two decades ago.

It seemed a reasonable pitstop - the very first footprint of a local cafe that grew to be an international giant. It was a rainy weekday in October, though rainy weekday is generally the sum total of the weather in Seattle, whatever the month. The store was largely empty. When the author mentioned the visit to a local contact, she rolled her eyes so far back into her head that the author feared she would lose her sight.

She told the author there were numerous independent options for coffee in a city that takes its caffeine seriously, but rarely from multinational chains. Besides, she added, it is not even the proper store. For all the claims to be the first Starbucks, the original 1971 outlet was actually over the road. You may decide this is an egregious example of hipster exceptionalism.

Seattle Rebellious Youthful Outsider Culture

But it is exactly this rebellious streak that makes the author love Seattle so much. Seattle was one of the last important American cities to raise its head, by dint of its location in the far corner of the contiguous 48 states. It was only formally founded in 1851, as opposed to 1624 for New York, 1630 for Boston, 1682 for Philadelphia, and 1790 for Washington DC.

Perhaps as a result, it is a youthful upstart - a punky outsider to the American mainstream that displays its lack of deference in its culture as well as its cappuccinos. Its status as the crucible of one of the last significant revolutions in rock music - the grunge explosion that gave birth to Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains in the early 1990s - is well established.

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But Seattle was a sonic melting pot long before Kurt Cobain went peroxide, and can claim a crucial role in the development of stars as varied as Ray Charles, Jimi Hendrix and producer Quincy Jones. Plenty of this spirit is visible and audible in its many smaller venues. These include grunge proving-ground the Crocodile, the Showbox, Neumos, the Triple Door, and Dimitriou's Jazz Alley. The cultural trend extends way beyond music.

Seattle Art Museum Cultural Institutions

Seattle Art Museum is, to the author's mind, one of the finest such institutions in the US. It is a treasure trove of modern paintings and sculpture whose collection includes works by American artists Mark Tobey, Morris Graves and Alexander Calder. Calder's vast creations in curving steel are the main focus of the museum's side-arm, the Olympic Sculpture Park. It haunts the waterline in the shadow of the Space Needle.

The Frye Art Museum adds further slashes of contemporary colour to the palette, while the Museum of Pop Culture covers the city's musical history. The author also loves that Seattle makes you work to discover its charms. Almost everything and everywhere seems to involve a walk upwards, particularly if you are starting out from the waterfront.

You have earned your cocktails - or local coffee, steaming bowl of noodles, or slice of pizza - by the time you have made it all the way up to cool Capitol Hill. But most of all, the author loves Seattle because it rewards those who make the effort to escape it. You do not have to venture too far beyond its streets to see the wild side of Washington state. A ferry west across Puget Sound will do it.

Olympic Peninsula Natural Surroundings

It transports you to the Olympic Peninsula, where Mount Olympus - not an original name for a mountain, but a good one - serves up 2430 metres of often-snow-capped magnificence. The Pacific roars to shore on boulder-strewn beaches where the corpses of tumbled redwood trees litter the sullen sand. This is the same American West Coast where California soaks up the sun, yet looks and feels nothing like Monterey or Santa Barbara. That is all part of the point.

Seattle and its surroundings are a world of their own, and all the more remarkable for it.