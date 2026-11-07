International Students Rethink Australia as Visa Fees and Costs Rise

International students are reconsidering Australia due to high visa fees, living costs, and policy changes, as visa grants drop 40 per cent and universities face funding cuts.

International students are reconsidering their choice of Australia as the world's highest visa application fees, eye-watering degree costs, the extraordinary cost of living, changes to work rights and a so-called genuine student test undermine the appeal of an Australian education.

Visa Fees Hit International Student Appeal

The $54 billion international education industry is under siege. A Brazilian international student, Silva Da Luz, said she would definitely think twice about choosing Australia again. When she arrived in 2022, the situation was more open for international students. Now, it feels more unstable and insecure.

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Da Luz said she left Brazil in 2022 because then-president Jair Bolsonaro was very conservative and very homophobic. She thought Australia would be a better place, but now she feels the same thing is happening again. This masthead spoke to numerous international students for this story, all of whom made allegations of microaggressions ranging from rude comments to being spat at.

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All said the increasingly tense and public migration debate had led to them feeling less welcome or unwelcome in Australia. None wanted to be identified for fear of reprisal from the government or cancellation of their visas. Da Luz said she does not feel it is the fault of international students for most of the problems the country has. It is very hard when people say international students are the problem, so let us just boot them.

Governments Plan to Curb Student Numbers

Universities and the international students who prop them up face a friendless future, with all future governments planning to rein in numbers. The Albanese government has announced sweeping reforms it hopes will curb numbers by barring family members of international students and ending visa hopping. Hardline plans to slash numbers have also been announced by both the Coalition and One Nation.

An excellent study experience for students who then return home is the government's hope for the future of the system, according to a presentation by the Department of Education's Dr Damien Oliver last week. This is not borne out in reality, with about 170,000 former students currently on a temporary bridging visa after graduation. The government wants to focus on the composition, quality and integrity of the sector rather than chasing greater enrolment numbers, Oliver said.

Visa data shows these planned reductions are coming off a low base. 31,000 higher education visas were granted between July and September this year, a 40 per cent decline since the peak in 2024 and down 16 per cent on pre-pandemic numbers from 2019. All of this spells big trouble for the nation's universities, which rely heavily on funding from international students.

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University Funding Faces Serious Trouble

Universities Australia CEO Luke Sheehy said that for years, governments have asked universities to do more while public funding has failed to keep pace with the cost of teaching, research and infrastructure. International education has helped fill that gap. Higher education expert Andrew Norton said it is pretty serious. We have already seen a couple of unis announcing job cuts due to this: Adelaide University, Murdoch University, Charles Sturt University.

This will be, in my view, extremely common over the next few years. Norton also said there is absolutely no doubt that international students are critical for the scale of research funding. Just over half of research funding is dedicated sources, the rest comes from other income sources. There are profits of commercial operations and endowments.

Research Funding Relies on Profits

But there is simply no way those sums could add up without significant international student profits.